DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Epson is set to revolutionize the GCC manufacturing landscape with its advanced label printing solutions, catering to diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverage, and logistics. Showcasing during Gulf Print & Pack from 9-11 January 2024, Epson's range of industrial and commercial printers addresses the evolving needs of the region's growing non-energy GDP sector.

Labelling and packaging make a key contribution to some of the region’s most dynamic sectors. In Abu Dhabi, the economic department is targeting at least 100 new manufacturing operations in 2024 alone ,while Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage manufacturing and processing sector is projected to reach a size of 50 billion SAR (approximately USD13.3 billion) by 2025. Labelling is also essential for the pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, supporting branding and user safety.

“To compete in a regional and global marketplace, manufacturers across the MENA region require superior image quality as well as label printing options that are flexible, robust, and compact. Epson’s solutions have been created to deliver on these needs,” said Abderrazek Hakimi, Sales Manager, Business System, Epson Middle East. “Our customers include some of the region’s largest and longest-established manufacturers, as well as newer SMEs entering the market, so we have label printing solutions to address every stage of the business with the same reliability and print quality, regardless of the size of the user.”

To highlight label printing capabilities across a diverse array of industry sectors, Epson will showcase the SurePress L-4733AW,which delivers high productivity and reduced maintenance for larger clients, as well as the ColorWorks C6500 Series, which prints labels in high resolution on-demand and with a great flexibility. The compact ColorWorks CW-C4000 is an affordable desktop labelling solution that can create labels for smaller manufacturing facilities.

Gulf Print & Pack marks the first time that Epson is demonstrating its ColorWorks range since they have been cloud-enabled through a partnership between Epson and Loftware, the world’s largest cloud-based enterprise labelling and artwork management provider. By connecting to the systems of enterprise businesses across multiple locations in the MENA region, Epson’s cloud-enabled ColorWorks printers now deliver high-productivity colour labelling solutions across a range of industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace and retail.

“The integration of cloud computing into Epson’s label printers have significant benefits for our MENA customers,” added Abderrazek Hakimi. “They can easily add new label printers as they grow, access and manage label printing tasks across multiple locations, and manage and monitor multiple printers from a single interface to guarantee consistency of label printing across their entire organisation – it’s a game changer in terms of ease of use and flexibility.”

Decision-makers can experience Epson’s label printing solutions in Sheikh Saeed Hall, stand B2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre during Gulf Pack and Print 2024.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

corporate.epson/en/

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East oversees Epson’s operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region. www.epson-middleeast.com.

Media Contacts

Wallis

Anisha Pamnani

epson@wallispr.com