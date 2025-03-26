UAE: Epik Foods, the dynamic UAE-born F&B group has announced the acquisition of Sauce Capital, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based food group with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia. This milestone acquisition brings 15 new brands under the Epik Foods umbrella, reinforcing the group’s commitment to expanding its regional footprint and introducing diverse dining experiences. The acquisition marks a significant step in Epik Foods' ongoing journey to build a portfolio of innovative, customer-focused concepts that resonate across the region.

The acquisition follows Epik Foods’ successful securement of $15.5 million in private capital funding from Ruya Private Capital I, LP, a fund managed by Ruya Partners. This funding laid the groundwork for Epik Foods’ strategic expansion plans, enabling this key milestone and fueling its vision of becoming a dominant force in the Middle East’s food and beverage landscape.

Sauce Capital’s portfolio of beloved brands, developed over the past four years, complements Epik Foods’ offerings by filling gaps in specific cuisines and dining formats. The acquisition of Sauce Capital aligns with Epik Foods’ long-term vision of building a robust portfolio of customer-centric brands while driving growth in key markets, positioning it as a cornerstone of the group’s expansion strategy. The addition of Sauce Capital’s standout concepts, including Egg Bun, Sliced Pizza, Buwagyu, and Chic Flic to name a few, brings the total number of brands under the Epik Foods umbrella to 75, spanning both dine-in and delivery. The acquisition also enables Epik Foods to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, areas where Sauce Capital has already established a significant foothold. The transition will be seamless, with Sauce Capital’s founding team remaining in place to continue leading their brands under the new structure.

Khaled Fadly, CEO and Co-founder of Epik Foods, said “Epik Foods’ acquisition of Sauce Capital marks a significant step in our journey to redefine the F&B landscape in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With Sauce Capital’s innovative concepts, strong customer focus, and aligned values, we’re excited to integrate their expertise and brands into our ecosystem while maintaining their unique identities.”

Saeed Halabi, CEO and Co-founder at Sauce Capital, said “Joining forces with Epik Foods is a natural progression for Sauce Capital. From day one, we’ve focused on creating brands that are as customer-centric as they are innovative, and this partnership is rooted in shared values, a commitment to quality, and a focus on the customer experience. Becoming a part of Epik Foods through this acquisition gives our brands the platform to grow and thrive across the region while staying true to the ethos that built them.”

The acquisition positions Epik Foods for continued growth in the highly competitive F&B sector reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in key markets and introducing new, innovative dining concepts. Sauce Capital’s brands will play a pivotal role in these efforts, with plans to launch them in untapped areas across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic F&B group that operates a range of dining experiences through its multiple brands, spanning dine-in locations, digital concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 75 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.