Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the inaugural Nucleus Research Small and Midsize Business (SMB) ERP Value Matrix published in June 2022.

The Leader position is based on the evaluation of the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud, the company’s portfolio of people-centric, open, and connected industry productivity solutions that help the essential businesses that make, move, and sell succeed in today’s complex market.

Nucleus ranked ERP vendors with a proven track record of servicing organizations between $10 million to $499 million in annual revenue on the functionality and usability of their solutions, as described by their customers.

“The Epicor Industry ERP Cloud portfolio is built to deliver a variety of integration, automation, and performance capabilities that help customers maximize the power of their data and grow their businesses,” said Lisa Pope, Epicor President. “Our Leader position in the Nucleus SMB ERP Value Matrix underscores our deep commitment to work hand-in-hand with our customers, creating industry-specific software solutions and services that enable a world of better business.”

In the ranking report, Nucleus commented that “The Epicor Industry ERP Cloud platform combines financial, supply chain management, planning, CRM, product management, project management, business intelligence, and analytics capabilities into one integrated system. One of Epicor’s core value propositions lies in its configurable infrastructure, offering various industry-specific ERP packages. With low-code/no-code functionality, pre-built API connectors, and extensive library add-on modules, businesses can set up their Epicor ERP system to meet their organization’s unique requirements.”

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here. For more information on the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud portfolio, please visit our website.

