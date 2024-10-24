Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced it has acquired Acadia Software, a leader in Connected Worker solutions that provides real-time, actionable insights and step-by-step guidance directly to frontline workers in manufacturing and other supply chain industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Frontline workers need the digital tools and knowledge necessary to perform their roles efficiently and safely,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “The acquisition of Acadia furthers Epicor’s commitment to helping businesses across the make, move, and sell industries move beyond simply telling workers what to do, but showing them how to do it effectively to drive stronger productivity and efficiency.”

By integrating Acadia’s capabilities, Epicor customers can empower their frontline teams to execute tasks with precision, providing them with real-time data, digital work instructions, and task management tools that contribute to continuous improvement across their organizations.

Benefits include:

Benefits include:

Acadia’s platform integrates easily with existing enterprise systems, allowing businesses to dynamically combine workforce performance data with other operational metrics. Skills Management and Development: Acadia provides tools that help workers quickly adopt new processes, software, and equipment that fosters employee growth, skills development, and career progression.

Acadia provides tools that help workers quickly adopt new processes, software, and equipment that fosters employee growth, skills development, and career progression. Driving Continuous Improvement: Aligned with Epicor's focus in helping businesses optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth, Acadia enables workers to identify inefficiencies, suggest improvements, and execute tasks according to best practices.

“Frontline workers are the backbone of successful companies, and those who can operate independently are more effective, more engaged, and more likely to stay,” said Josh Crone, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Acadia Software. “Joining Epicor gives us an opportunity to connect even more frontline workers to the tools and know-how they need to work independently, while also providing resources and capabilities to better serve our existing Acadia customers.”

