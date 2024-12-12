Abu Dhabi, UAE – EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, has signed a contract with Airbus Atlantic, an industrial world leader in aerostructures, essential pillar of Airbus, and the partner of choice for clients all over the world, to produce vital metallic components for ATR aircraft.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for EPI as it expands into the production domain of ATR packages, complementing its existing commercial programmes. It also positions EPI as a key player in the manufacturing of metallic components for ATR72 and ATR42 aircraft. Under the agreement, EPI will provide comprehensive support to meet Airbus Atlantic’s rigorous requirements, standards, and targets throughout the industrialisation and production phases.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Deshaies, Chief Executive Officer of EPI, said: “This new contract with Airbus Atlantic deepens our existing cooperation and reflects our unrelenting dedication to excellence and innovation. EPI continues to establish strategic local and international partnerships with the industry’s biggest players to bolster our capabilities, expertise, and value chain. For this project, we will utilise industry-leading and high performing Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment to automate the machining process with high precision. It is a great honour to have EPI products featured on the world’s leading twin-engine turboprop airliner.”

The contract was signed during the Airbus D2P conference in Toulouse, France held on 3 and 4 December. D2P designation indicates preferred supplier status in Airbus' value chain.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced

propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

