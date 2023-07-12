MUSCAT: Great Wall Motor’s flagship SUV brand HAVAL, which forayed into the Oman market early this year, found a new fleet partner, globally most popular car rental company, Enterprise Rent A Car, which bolstered its fleet with a bulk deal, by adding HAVAL’s largest selling models, the H6 and H9 series.

The deal represented another high point in HAVAL’s rapid growth since its debut in Oman. An icon of China’s automotive industry and the third largest selling SUV globally, HAVAL has been driving GWM’s growth trajectory with its differentiated product line that caters to different market segments.

GWM has partnered with Oman’s automotive conglomerate the OTE Group to introduce their globally acclaimed SUVs along with the pick-up range through their exclusive showroom at Al Wattyah Street in Muscat and the soon to be opened outlets in Sohar, Salalah and Ibra.

With over five million units sold worldwide, HAVAL has gained unmatched popularity as a top SUV brand globally, earning it the coveted accolade as a ‘Global SUV specialist’. Powering the brand’s impressive success is a combination of stylish design elements, cutting-edge technology, superior components, and uncompromising safety features. In addition to its cost-competitive market positioning, the brand delivers value and satisfaction throughout the customer’s lifecycle.

Reflecting its superior status among GWM’s varied portfolio, HAVAL displayed its latest models notably, the stylish JOLION best known for its bold architecture and modern engineering; the HAVAL H6 – medium size SUV inspired by Asian and European design features combined with its superior technology and outstanding safety features; the HAVAL H9 with its muscular design, superior off-roading capabilities and luxury features; and the Dargo – a mid-size SUV for those with a large appetite for adventure.

Adding to the top-notch value that comes with HAVAL vehicle ownership is the robust after-sales infrastructure which spreads across all the regions of Oman. The state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Center (PDC) at JAFZA, Dubai, augments the efforts of the local distributor to ensure quick and responsive after-sales support to the customers.

Customer centricity is one of the primary objectives of Enterprise Rent A Car, therefore, this value proposition associated with HAVAL’s build quality and futuristic design, was the primary reason for the car rental to choose the HAVAL range for its fleet expansion. This was affirmed by the company when it stated thus: “At Enterprise, our main focus is around customer satisfaction and offering the best value to all our customers. We have been very impressed with the overall build quality and design of the HAVAL vehicles which has led us to include these vehicles in our current fleet.”

As an exclusive dealer of GWM in Oman, OTE Group offers excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that’s on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50004.