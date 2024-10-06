Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – entArabi, the leading platform in entrepreneurship and innovation in the MENA region, is proud to announce its role as a media partner for several prominent events in the region. entArabi will provide exclusive coverage, thought leadership content, and analysis on key developments at these highly anticipated events, reinforcing its position as a central hub for entrepreneurs and startups.

In addition to covering key conferences throughout 2024, such as LEAP in Riyadh, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, GITEX Africa in Marrakech, Techne conferences, Startups Without Borders, and Seamless North Africa in Cairo, entArabi also served as a media partner for:

- 24 Fintech Saudi in Riyadh

- ITS World Congress in Dubai

- Fintech Forward 2024 in Manama

This enhances its reputation as a leading media reference for the most significant entrepreneurial and technological events in the region.

Upcoming Technology and Entrepreneurship Events:

Techne Summit

- Dates: October 5-8, 2024

- Location: Alexandria, Egypt

- Details: The Techne Summit serves as a platform for technological innovation and investment, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the world.

Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit

- Dates: October 8-9, 2024

- Location: Dubai, UAE

- Details: The Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit gathers global leaders to discuss the future of trade and supply chain solutions in a rapidly evolving global market.

Seamless Saudi

- Dates: October 22-24, 2024

- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- Details: Seamless Saudi is a premier event focusing on the growth of payments, fintech, and digital commerce in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing enhancing the customer experience in digital transactions.

GITEX Global

- Dates: October 14-18, 2024

- Location: Dubai, UAE

- Details: GITEX Global is the world’s largest technology event, offering deep insights into emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and cloud computing and their impact on various industries.

Step Saudi

- Dates: November 26-27, 2024

- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- Details: Step Saudi is the ultimate event for startups, tech companies, and investors, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and fostering innovation across various sectors.

Talal Al Hamad, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of entArabi, said, “We are excited to collaborate with these remarkable events, which represent the heartbeat of innovation in the MENA region. Our presence at these events allows us to highlight entrepreneurs from various sectors and countries in the Middle East.”

He added, “This collaboration reflects entArabi's strategy to empower youth on one hand and provide valuable information to investors on the other.”

For more information and to follow entArabi's exclusive event coverage, visit http://entarabi.com

About entArabi:

entArabi is a Saudi media platform dedicated to entrepreneurship, innovation, and startups in the MENA region. Through news, articles, and event coverage, entArabi aims to empower entrepreneurs and provide a comprehensive reference for the local and international business community. entArabi publishes in both Arabic and English.