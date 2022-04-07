Dubai, UAE – Enova, the regional leader in energy management and multi-technical services, showcased its commitment to clients and highlighted its growth and position in the industry through various appearances and keynote speeches at MENA events throughout March. In addition, the company was recognized for its industry leadership in solar and renewable energy with an award presented in the UAE.

Among the events, Enova made key appearances at FM Expo Saudi from March 28 to 31 as well as both Egypt FM Forum and RetrofitTech MENA Summit and Awards on March 22 and 23.

During FM Expo Saudi, which took place during The Big 5 Saudi, Enova played an active role in the MEFMA panel focusing on the trends, challenges, and opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s FM industry. The panel also saw Amani Al Moajil, General Manager KSA, taking the stage to represent Enova.

Enova also had a strong presence at Egypt Facility Management Forum, where the organization stood as the gold sponsor, with speakers featured at two sessions. The first, held on March 22, saw Heba Kamal, General Manager Egypt, speaking on the ‘Importance of a Holistic, Digitalized, and Innovative Energy and FM Approach’. At the second session, on March 23, Ibrahim Ghosn, Senior Vice President – Operations, spoke on ‘Advancing from Conventional to Smart Operations in FM’. During the forum, Enova’s team of experts showcased various services and solutions for resource optimization and efficiency for businesses. Enova also highlighted its QHSE Virtual Reality Training, which has no risk for the trainee and offers unlimited trials.

Meanwhile, at RetrofitTech MENA Summit and Awards, Enova’s Francisco Ramalheira, Senior Vice President – Business Development & Marketing, spoke on ‘The Future of Buildings – Green and Smart’. During the awards, Enova earned first place in the ‘Solar and Renewable Energy in Buildings Excellence’ category.

These occasions represent the culmination of an eventful month for Enova, having already completed a series of speaking and networking engagements across the MENA region in March, emphasizing the company’s value and recognizing its regional customers.

During the week of March 13 to 17, Enova made two simultaneous appearances. One at Oman Sustainability Week Expo, where key services and sustainable solutions for business were presented while exhibiting under parent company Veolia. At the same time, Enova supported the Middle East Facility Management Association as the Sustainability Sponsor for MEFMA CONFEX 2022 held between March 14 and 17.

Enova also participated at Middle East Energy Dubai during the Global Energy & Utilities Forum on March 9. Francisco Ramalheira, Senior Vice President – Business Development & Marketing, delivered a keynote speech titled ‘Energy Efficiency Focus’ during the event, where he focused on the various approaches and technologies for increasing the energy efficiency of infrastructure.

On March 7, Enova’s General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Amani Al Moajil, spoke at KSA Synergy Series. The session titled ‘Sustainability and Digital Innovation in KSA's Built Environment’ focused primarily on how technology and social and environmental trends are changing the way cities and buildings are being constructed and managed in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the events, Renaud Capris, Chief Executive Officer from Enova, said: “We are excited to start 2022 with strong participation in these key industry events, enabling us to showcase our capabilities and services. Moreover, these events allow us to share our knowledge and explore ways in which we can work with other organizations to deliver innovative and sustainable energy solutions which simultaneously enhance performances of businesses across the region. These events represent a platform for us to showcase Enova’s strong growth over the years on a regional level. Following our recent expansion into Turkey, we look forward to broadening our reach to more countries, enabling us to provide our products and services on a larger scale.”

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Wallis

enova@wallispr.com

English: Michelle Oribello

Arabic: Fadi Ozon

About Enova

Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 4,000 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

Please follow us on:

https://ae.linkedin.com/company/enova-me

https://twitter.com/Enovame

Enova Playlist

For more information, please visit www.enova-me.com.

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary

business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environment (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in a number of markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 300 outlets and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens and 34 Magic Planet family entertainment centres across the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai, Dreamscape and Ski Egypt, among others. The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', and a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde and LEGO. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://medium.com/@Majid.AlFuttaim