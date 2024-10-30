Dubai, UAE: In recognition of its efforts to drive energy efficiency and promote sustainable development, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, was renowned ‘Best Energy Solutions Provider – Middle East’ at the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2024 by Boston Brand Research & Media. The award reinforces the Group’s commitment to meeting the UAE’s energy needs while contributing to economic growth and environmental leadership.

Currently, the Group’s service stations feature a vapour recovery system, which converts 70% of petrol fumes back to liquid, translating to around 20,000 litres of fuel annually. Using solar-powered poles and long-lasting LED lights, over 300,000 kWh of energy is saved every year, whereas the motion sensor lighting results in up to 50% electricity conservation at stations. 195 tons of carbon dioxide emissions are reduced annually, which is equivalent to planting 10,000 square metres of tropical rainforests.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “At ENOC Group, innovation and sustainability have been driving our aspirations to meet the needs of the future. We are pleased to be recognised by Bostan Brand Research and Media for our contribution to energy savings and efficiency, which is aligned with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Boston Brand Research & Media has been a leader in recognising excellence, with its awards coveted by leading companies and organisations from diverse industries. Its rigorous, data-driven evaluation process is unmatched, combining precision and objectivity to ensure that the best companies are celebrated. This year, over 8,000 companies across the globe were researched, and those demonstrating exceptional achievements and innovation were shortlisted to receive a coveted invitation to participate.

As a leading energy player, ENOC has established a robust retail infrastructure committed to serving the UAE’s ambitions to lead the transformation to clean energy. With innovative high-tech solution focused on sustainability, the Group plays a dynamic role in the continued growth and diversification of Dubai and the wider UAE’s economy.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

