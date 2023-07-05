Dubai, UAE: ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel supply service for businesses and consumers in the UAE by ENOC Group, announced it is now supplying the fleet at Dubai International Airport with reliable, safe and convenient access to fuel.

Through ENOC Link, the airport fleet has halted the two fuel stops a week it was previously making, which is expected to reduce vehicle movement by 31,616kms per year. This move is enabling airport carbon emissions reduction and contributing to the UAE’s overall sustainability vision.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Since the launch of ENOC Link in 2019, our futuristic mobility solution has been helping industry players significantly reduce investment risks, particularly in the wake of a fast-changing regulatory environment driven by energy transition. We are pleased to work closely with Dubai Airports to fuel Dubai International Airport’s fleet and reduce vehicle movement within the airport, which is positively contributing to the climate change agenda in line with UAE’s sustainability efforts.”

Working in close collaboration with Dubai Airports, ENOC Link and EPPCO Aviation, a joint venture between ENOC Group and Chevron, secured approvals from the airport safety department and airport police to adhere to the highest international safety standards. Additionally, specialised training was provided to the ENOC Link drivers to secure the Airport Driving Permit, which requires them to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions of Airside Safety Regulations and allows them to drive vehicles, machines and equipment in the ramp area of the airport.

ENOC Link is currently extending its service to other businesses located at Dubai International Airport, who stand to benefit from the reduced vehicle movement within the airport. Furthermore, the service will empower businesses to realise their own sustainability ambitions whilst supporting the UAE’s sustainability efforts.

ENOC Link is currently the most advanced market solution for automated end-to-end digital fuel delivery for business in the region incorporating the highest international safety and operational standards as well as local safety certifications. ENOC Link fuel trucks are compliant with highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks while fuelling on-site, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

ENOC Link is a fully owned digital venture launched under the Group’s accelerator programme ‘Next’. It is an innovative digital fuel delivery service and offers reliable, safe and data driven fuelling services to organisations operating across all industrial sectors.

With the help of an end-to-end digital fuelling experience coupled with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting, ENOC Link offers a cutting-edge platform for commercial fleet operators in the UAE. ENOC Link also provides an online dashboard to track fuel consumption on an aggregated level, by site, and even by vehicle or equipment to its commercial fleets’ customers.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

