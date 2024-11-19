Dubai, UAE: ENOC Link, a digital and on-demand fuel delivery service provider, and a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, was honoured with two international awards at the Global Brand Awards 2024, aiming to celebrate brands that excel across various industries.

The prestigious Global Brand Awards 2024 by Global Brands Magazine drew over 15,000 decision-makers from over 120 countries to network, exchange knowledge and celebrate excellence. The 'Best Logistics Technology Implementation' award recognises ENOC Link's robust automated delivery scheduling technology, which has greatly increased resource utilisation and customer satisfaction.

ENOC Link received the ‘Best Sustainable Energy Innovation’ award for the features and design of its truck that comes with a solar-powered fuelling system, an eco-friendly option that reduces emissions and dependency on traditional power sources. ENOC Link fleet’s solar-powered fuelling system allows for up to 8 hours of battery capacity to provide uninterrupted service and reliability.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “We are honoured to be recognised on a global stage during the 2024 edition of the Global Brand Awards, reflecting our dedication to the best international practices in sustainability and technology innovation. At ENOC Group, we are committed to discovering pioneering methods to elevate our operations and support the national mission to realise the UAE's Future Roadmap.”

ENOC Link is dedicated to driving a greener future by offering a growing range of sustainable fuel solutions like BioDiesel, Adblue, and low-emission Diesel. The subsidiary also provides digital and on-demand end-to-end fuelling services to customers in the UAE through trucks equipped with solar-powered fuelling systems.

ENOC Group is also pioneering sustainable energy solutions like securing and blending Sustainable Aviation Fuel with Emirates Airlines and launching Dubai's first Green Hydrogen station that was highlighted at COP28.

The Global Brands Magazine, based in the United Kingdom, is a major brand publication that provides opinions and news on businesses around the world. Global Brands Magazine is an autonomous branding magazine that provides readers with timely news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands across the globe.

