The new openings in Al Madam, Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 4 bring Tasjeel's network in Sharjah to 16 locations, offering advanced services like GPS authentication and on-board diagnostics for enhanced vehicle performance and safety

Dubai, UAE: As part of its strategic expansion across the Northern Emirates, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, in collaboration with Sharjah Police and Sharjah Asset Management, has expanded Tasjeel, the UAE’s first and largest vehicle testing and registration service provider, with the opening of three new sites in Sharjah.

Strategically located in Al Madam, Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 4, the three sites reinforce the Group’s commitment to road safety while enhancing Tasjeel’s mission to provide motorists across Dubai and the Northern Emirates with more accessible and efficient services.

Tasjeel is now operating 16 sites in Sharjah, including commercial facilities, with these new additions expected to contribute 5% of Tasjeel’s total testing volume in the Emirate.

Commenting on the expansion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “For over 25 years, Tasjeel has played a crucial role in keeping the UAE’s roads safe by providing motorists with reliable and accessible vehicle testing and registration services. With the opening of our new sites in Al Madam, Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 4, we are taking a step forward to make these essential services even more convenient for people and communities in Sharjah. Bringing Tasjeel closer to more people ensures that every motorist has access to the highest standards of testing and registration, contributing to a safer and more efficient driving environment across our country.”

The Tasjeel Souq Al Haraj site features four service bays capable of handling approximately 54 tests daily, with an expected annual capacity of 31,000 vehicle tests. The facility offers comprehensive services including light vehicle testing, export testing, Comprehensive Plus assessments, chassis measurement, on-board diagnostics, and GPS authentication certificates.

The Tasjeel Al Madam site includes one service bay and is expected to conduct 26 tests daily, with an annual capacity of 10,000 vehicle tests, providing light vehicle testing and export test services to the Al Madam community.

The new Industrial Area 4 is designed to serve both business-tocent-business and business-to-consumer clients in the industrial district, offering comprehensive vehicle testing and registration services, along with on-site insurance services to provide customers with a complete one-stop solution.

Tasjeel centres offer a comprehensive range of services, including number plate issuance, international driving licences, chassis measurement for light vehicles, battery and on-board diagnostic tests, and VIP services. Tasjeel also provides complimentary VIP services for people of determination, the elderly, and pregnant women, along with additional amenities such as heavy and light vehicle testing, a variety of car accessories, photocopying, and insurance services.

With the new Al Madam, Souq Al Haraj, and Industrial Area 4 additions, Tasjeel now operates 37 sites and two mobile inspections, providing industry-leading vehicle testing and registration services equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals. The company has unveiled ambitious expansion plans for 2025-2026, including new projects in Sharjah Industrial Area and Al Saja'a.

Since its establishment in 1999 in Dubai, ENOC partnered with Dubai Police to launch Tasjeel, offering fast and convenient vehicle testing services. In 2006, Tasjeel expanded its operations to Sharjah, becoming the official provider of vehicle testing and registration in collaboration with Sharjah Police.

This expansion marks another step in Tasjeel’s ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in vehicle safety and customer service, ensuring that every motorist in the UAE has access to the highest standards of testing and compliance.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.