Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group celebrated Emirati Women’s Day in a closed event, attended by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, Her Excellency Afra Bakheet Binhendi and Her Excellency Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Members of the Federal National Council, and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Chief Business Officer, Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

The event took place at InterContinental Dubai Festival City on Monday 29 August. In line with this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, “Inspiring Reality…Sustainable Future”, the celebration aimed to highlight the achievements and contributions of Emirati women towards a better and more sustainable tomorrow.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In the UAE we believe in the empowerment of women as we celebrate and recognise the incredible women who play a vital role in our society. Following the vision of our leaders to uplift and support women at ENOC, we are committed to realising this vision by empowering the talented Emirati women who work alongside us to reimagine the future of the energy sector by providing equal opportunities for their growth and development. We are privileged to work alongside many talented Emirati women, and we extend our gratitude to them for their contributions over the years to the organisation.”

ENOC Group runs several initiatives in support of its female colleagues. In 2015, the Group established its Women’s Committee, headed by Shaikha Al Haddad, that aims to empower women within the Group and encourages their participation and contribution across ENOC’s various internal and external platforms.

ENOC launched the inaugural ‘Women in Energy Award’ in 2018 to celebrate the longstanding achievements of women who have shown exceptional leadership and have been catalysts for positive change that is essential to sustaining positive momentum.

The Group also runs a range of national and international training and skill development programmes for Emirati women with the goal of nurturing women leaders in the energy sector. This includes an agreement with Al Maktoum College of Higher Education’s four-week multicultural leadership academic programme at the Scotland Summer School in Dundee.

