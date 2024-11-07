Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, underpinned its commitment to bridge the educational gap and foster knowledge exchange in the UAE through an agreement with the University of Dubai.

The agreement stems from ENOC Group's commitment to supporting the development of a knowledge-driven economy as part of the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which seeks to equip cadres from both parties with essential technical and practical capabilities.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, and His Excellency Eissa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, in the presence of other representatives from both parties.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with the University of Dubai to foster knowledge exchange between both entities. As a national company, we recognise the key role talent plays in shaping the local economy and we are committed to redefining the industry by providing the UAE’s youth with the necessary skill set to elevate the energy sector.”

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, commented: “Partnerships that span across various sectors and domains with leading companies bring immense value to our students and graduates. This collaboration provides training opportunities that will facilitate the future employment of our graduates and benefits talent from both sides. Initiatives like these align with our vision of developing and educating future leaders who will make an impact in the business world. Our strategic pillars—innovation, a global academic perspective, and character and leadership building—remain central to all that we do.”

Dr. Al Bastaki also highlighted that the signing of the agreement is part of the university's efforts in the fields of energy, environment, sustainability, and innovation, in line with ENOC's endeavors in these areas. He added, “The university's social responsibility stems from its pivotal role as a beacon of knowledge and as a contributor to society, tasked with preparing future generations both academically and ethically. Our mission is to foster individuals who will contribute to the development of society and sustainable growth. At its core, social responsibility means love for one's nation, dedication to work, sincerity, and respect for others.”

Through the partnership, ENOC Group’s employees receive discounted tuition and scholarship opportunities for themselves and their families. In exchange, the University of Dubai will have access to training, research, and development, as well as opportunities for knowledge transfer through workshops, guest lectures, and visits to help boost the reliability and competitiveness of students.

