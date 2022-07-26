Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, today announced the opening of two new service stations in Sharjah bringing the total network to 20 service stations in the Emirate. In line with ENOC’s expansion plans, the new service stations are strategically located to better serve the Group’s growing customer network.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we remain committed to the fuelling the needs of the country with safe and sustainable options. The opening of the two newest service stations in Sharjah is in line with our plans to expand our retail footprint in the region to better serve people and the wider community. Both stations are strategically located and will cater to the needs of residents and businesses in the Emirate.”

Located off Cultural Square, one of the new service stations is situated in Al Falaj area, which is a well-established, family-friendly community that is in close proximity to some of the most popular landmarks in the emirate including the Cultural Palace. It is also well-connected to prominent road networks making it an ideal location.

The second service station, comprising a total area of 20,500 sq ft, is now open in Sharjah Industrial Area 12, which is a mixed-use district with commercial and industrial developments and a few residential buildings. The district connects major roads including popular roads such as Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road, Maliha Road and the Sharjah-Dubai (S102) highway.

The two new service stations, built in line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry, comprise full retail automation and modern construction standards. Both sites are equipped with full CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest security standards.

The new service stations feature ZOOM stores, UAE’s home-grown convenience store, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. The recently launched service stations also include the new services that ZOOM introduced in 2021 such as Emirates Post’s services, where customers can select a ZOOM location as a pick-up point when receiving Emirates Post deliveries.

Customers at all ENOC service stations, including the two newest stations in Sharjah, can also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products, groceries and F&B at all stations.

In line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across the nation, both new service stations are equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems. Furthermore, the lighting and illumination applications use zero maintenance LED lights with a life span of 50,000 hours and low voltage which protects against electrical and fire hazards and reduces energy consumption by 50%, which helps to reduce ENOC’s carbon footprint. The service stations also feature modern variable refrigerant flow technology in the AC systems with high Energy Efficiency Ratio that reduces energy consumption by 35% and uses only ozone free environmentally friendly refrigerants for all refrigeration units.

With this expansion, ENOC strengthened its fuel retail presence to 178 service stations across the UAE to date.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

