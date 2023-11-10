Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today inaugurated a technical development programme in collaboration with Petrofac. Designed to address the skills gap, the programme follows the signing of a strategic agreement between the two entities during Ru’ya Careers UAE.

Curated for Emirati high school graduates aged 18 to 28, the structured programme provides a unique opportunity to gain real-world experience in the refinery sector to build a successful career in the energy sector. Through the cutting-edge training programme, ENOC Group and Petrofac are empowering Emirati youth to contribute to the nation’s energy sector through specialised coaching, mentorship, and on-the-job training in refinery operations.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are pleased to inaugurate this training programme in collaboration with Petrofac, which will help to empower our nation’s young talent to meet the growing needs of the industry in the years to come. At ENOC Group, we support learning and development by providing Emirati nationals with a set of comprehensive training programmes that will help them develop the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to pursue a career within the industry.”

The programme will run for three years, following a planned development strategy involving one year of blended training and two years of on-the-job coaching and mentorship. Trainees will participate in a variety of learning frameworks including e-learning courses, classroom theoretical training, and practical hands-on training at Petrofac sites. The theoretical training programme will take place at Petrofac’s UAE operating centre, while the practical training will take place at the Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) Technical Centre of Excellence in Muscat.

ENOC’s refinery, the first in Dubai, opened in 1999 and is located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. In 2019, the refinery expanded its daily capacity to 213,500 bpsd, producing refined products such as naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel oil, fuel oil and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for both domestic and export markets.

The Group has already achieved 100 percent Emiratisation at executive management, 81 percent Emiratisation at senior management and 51 percent Emiratisation across the Group. The Group is recruiting young talented Emirati nationals in the energy sector in specialisations including Technical Services, Operations, Maintenance, Engineering, Business Development, Sales, Marketing Operations, Trading, Customer Service, IT, Finance, HSE, Logistics and Procurement.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information: