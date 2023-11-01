Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group recently won four prestigious global awards for its strong commitment to excellence and sustainability in the energy sector. These prestigious wins further solidify ENOC Group’s position as a leading integrated global energy player delivering sustainable value for the region and to its partners worldwide.

In the 11th edition of the Global Brands Award, ENOC Group was recognised as the ‘Best Sustainable Energy Brand’ in the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its pivotal role in driving sustainable energy solutions within the region.

ENOC Link, the Group’s digital mobile fuel supply service, was also acknowledged during the 2023 edition of Images RetailME Awards as the ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative of the Year’. This prestigious recognition underpins ENOC Link's forward-thinking initiatives aimed at enhancing technical excellence, customer loyalty, and satisfaction.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “The four accolades awarded to ENOC Group demonstrate our commitment to innovation and sustainability. As a National Oil Company, we are proud that our efforts have been recognised on a global scale. Our vision is to lead by example, especially towards sustainability and innovation in the energy sector and we are honoured to be recognised for our practices that positively contribute to the development of the UAE’s energy sector.”

Further demonstrating its leadership in innovation and offering sustainable energy solutions that address the pressing needs of today's world, the Group was recognised in four categories at the World Business Outlook Awards including, Most Innovative Energy Partner UAE 2023, Best Integrated Oil and Gas Provider UAE 2023, Most Sustainable and Integrated Energy Solutions Provider 2023, and ENOC Link as the Most Reliable Fuel Delivery Platform UAE 2023.

The Group has also received a five-star grading by the British Safety Council as part of its Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit in 2022. This prestigious rating further cements the company's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship in all its operations. The Group is now eligible to compete for the annual ‘Sword of Honour’ accolade by the British Safety Council.

So far in 2023, ENOC has received more than Seven awards from prestigious awarding bodies. As key contributors to the advancement of the energy sector, ENOC is committed to implementing sustainable practices, digitisation, and innovation across its operations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

