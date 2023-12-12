A new milestone in ENOC’s plan to supply sustainable aviation fuel to all its customers by 2030

Dubai, UAE: As part of its newly announced plan to provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) to all its customers by 2030, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate; have united to spearhead the aviation industry's transition towards carbon neutrality, marking a paradigm shift in sustainable air travel in the region. The two parties have signed an MOU during the Dubai Airshow 2023 to produce SAF and sell it across the Middle East and North Africa region, with the aim to contribute to the circular economy and a decarbonised aviation industry.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, ENOC and Marubeni are collaboratively developing an integrated approach to carbon neutrality, poised to reshape the aviation landscape. This groundbreaking initiative promises a new milestone in decarbonising a more sustainable aviation sector.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Aligned with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, this initiative underscores ENOC's commitment to sustainability. Through partnerships like this one, we intend to extend our reach beyond the UAE, contributing to the broader GCC region's SAF ecosystem. This is a strategic component of ENOC's plan to provide SAF to all our customers by 2030, aligning with our Group’s vision for a greener and more sustainable future in the aviation industry.”

Atsushi Suzuki, President, and CEO of Marubeni Middle-East & Africa Power Ltd., said: "We are on the cusp of a new era in aviation. Our first SAF production facility is about to become a reality, and our discussions with regional carriers serving Dubai Airport are incredibly promising. I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated teams at ENOC and Marubeni for making this game-changing collaboration possible."

In a world actively seeking innovative solutions to environmental challenges, ENOC and Marubeni are on a mission to redefine the future of aviation, ushering in a more sustainable era and promising a brighter, greener world for all.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About Marubeni:

Marubeni Corporation is one of Japan’s largest trading companies (sogo shosha) with more than 160 years of history. Headquartered in Tokyo, Marubeni continues to expand its businesses across the globe, with a presence in over 65 countries and more than 130 branches and offices worldwide.

Marubeni set forth the company’s Green Strategy in its Mid-Term Management Strategy “GC2024” and aspires to become a forerunner in green business through enhancing its current green business and “greening” all its business segments.