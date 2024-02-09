Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Maersk Training, a global training provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to upskill future workforce to support the energy economy.

The agreement, which was signed at the ENOC Headquarters in Dubai, aims to provide professional training and upskilling of talent to support the emerging requirements of the energy sector as well as advance the green transition movement.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Over the last three decades, ENOC Group has transformed into a leading integrated global energy player operating across the entire energy value chain. In line with our commitment to inspiring energy, we are pleased to collaborate with Maersk Training to upskill the energy workforce to meet the evolving needs of the sector. We believe it is imperative to continue to develop a comprehensive workforce as clean energy transitions accelerate worldwide, which is why our partnership with Maersk Training is an important step to realising this ambition.”

“We are building world-class facilities and capabilities to ensure that we provide best-in-class training and skills to our people. This agreement is a key milestone to train the country’s energy workforce and support the UAE’s energy transition efforts whilst advancing Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050,” added Al Falasi.

David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training, said: “Maersk Training has been present in the United Arab Emirates since 2014 and the signing of this MOU is a significant step forward in our efforts to support the industry and the UAE in building world-class capabilities and innovative solutions. We are committed to working with ENOC Group to provide the workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to operate safely and efficiently.”

Vijay Rangachari, Head of Global Growth added: “Maersk Training believes in strategic partnerships to create Centre of Excellences that help drive workforce development and upskilling to support diversification. We have a strong track record of doing this successfully in various markets; for example, Taiwan, Japan, US, Saudi to name a few. We are now excited to explore new opportunities in the UAE through this MOU with ENOC Group.”

As a key contributor to the energy sector and part of its commitment to implementing sustainable practices, digitisation, and innovation across its operations, ENOC Group has introduced various initiatives and training opportunities aimed at fostering the advancement of its employees. For instance, the pioneering Graduate Development Programme (GDP) was designed to holistically enhance competencies encompassing functional, behavioural, professional, managerial, and leadership skills of UAE nationals.

About Maersk Training

Maersk Training, a part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, is an independent global training and consulting organization, working with organizations across Oil & Gas, Maritime, and Renewables industries to enhance safety culture and drive operational performance. With over 45 years of experience, more than 500 personnel and a global presence, Maersk Training aims at capability building and upskilling of workforce.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.