Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the occasion of the World Environment Day 2024, ENOC Group has launched a mangrove planting initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in which a number of ENOC employees participated in the planting of mangroves in the Jebel Ali Reserve in Dubai.

The initiative will allow the absorption of 8.84 ton of carbon dioxide during the lifespan of trees of up to 25 years. Through this initiative, ENOC Group seeks to contribute to the UAE's strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "At ENOC Group, we are committed to the UAE's strategy and approach to protecting the environment and achieving Net Zero by 2050. As we observe the World Environment Day, our initiative is a celebration of the mangrove tree, an important environmental wealth that contributes to reducing carbon emissions, providing natural habitats, and helping to enhance wildlife and marine life in the country."

Mangroves contribute significantly to our ecosystem, acting as natural barriers against coastal erosion, providing homes for diverse marine life, and absorbing carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change.

