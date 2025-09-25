Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced its latest cohort from the ENOC Technical Training Program (TTP) have successfully transitioned to the practical field deployment phase of their comprehensive training. This progression marks a crucial step in the professional development of these talented individuals and underscores ENOC's continued commitment to investing in local talent and strengthening the UAE's energy sector workforce.

The ENOC Technical Training Program is a rigorous, multi-faceted initiative specifically designed to develop the capabilities of the national workforce, ensuring a competent cadre for ENOC's diverse operations, particularly for Refinery National trainees. This tailored program, which commenced in November 2023 with 25 enrolled Nationals and is on track for completion in December 2026, adopts a blended learning approach. This includes classroom instruction, practical exposure through real-life simulators, and on-site experience in realistic working environments.

The program's structure allows for maximum flexibility in delivery locations while ensuring access to internationally accredited programs, culminating in an internationally recognized NVQ 2 certification upon successful course completion. Cohort members joined ENOC leadership to showcase their technical training at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025 in Dubai to promote ENOC Group’s talent acquisition efforts and engage with future Emirati energy leaders.

The transition represents a pivotal moment in their professional development allowing for the direct application of their newly acquired knowledge and skills within real-world operational settings across ENOC's diverse portfolio. This practical experience is vital for their continued development and will enable them to contribute directly to the Group's strategic objectives.

Mr. Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of this cohort as they transition to the field phase of their training. Their journey from promising trainees to talented professionals ready to apply their skills in our operations is a reflection of their dedication and the effectiveness of our technical training program. Investing in our people is investing in the future of the UAE's energy sector. We are confident that these talented individuals will play a vital role in driving innovation, ensuring operational excellence, and upholding ENOC's commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions as they continue their development."

The deployment of this cohort into the field reinforces ENOC's commitment to Emiratisation and its role in building a highly skilled national workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global energy industry. ENOC continues to invest in talent development programs that empower individuals and contribute to the economic growth and diversification of the UAE.

