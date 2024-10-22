Dubai, UAE: To celebrate the success of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, ENOC Group, the festival's strategic partner for 27 consecutive years, honoured eight ZOOM customers with Mini Cooper cars after participating in the draw by purchasing a voucher worth AED 50 from any of ZOOM's 270 stores in the UAE.

The raffle draw was held after every 10,000 tickets were sold and eight lucky winners received a Mini Cooper vehicle.

DSS enables residents and visitors to enjoy a summer season full of entertainment, festivities, and incredible sales throughout Dubai. During the festival, ENOC offered customers access to multiple offers across retail brands under the Group including ZOOM and AutoPro.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

For further information:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

Burson

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com