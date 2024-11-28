Ennismore’s coworking brand, Working From_, will enter the Kingdom for the first time with a 2000 sqm workspace

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, and TILAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY are delighted to announce the signing of 25hours Hotel Heart of Khobar. 25hours will be part of a new authentic, mixed-use development, Heart of Khobar, and will bring its individuality, quirkiness and elaborate personality, acting as a catalyst of culture in the neighbourhood.

25hours Hotel Heart of Khobar will feature 170 guestrooms and suites, as well as 80 serviced apartments for extended stays. Embracing the brand’s “you know one, you know none” motto, 25hours Hotel Heart of Khobar is individually curated – original art, quirky props, and curated objects are layered with the brand’s signature humour and attention to detail to tell a unique story. There will be a kaleidoscope of services on offer, from multiple restaurants, pool and gym – as well as unique and innovative surprises guests are used to experiencing at a 25hours Hotel. More is more at 25hours, where guests can take a journey back in time with the “analogue circus” to discover the fascinating wonder of all things analogue, from typewriters to polaroids and VHS tapes to vinyl, delivered to their room.

As part of the development, Ennismore & Tilal will also bring Ennismore’s co-working brand, Working From_, to the Kingdom for the first time. The 2,000 sqm workspace will include various desk spaces and offices set around homey kitchen pantries and will offer different types of memberships. Working From_ member perks include free access to meeting rooms, free printing, lunch desk delivery, and access to hotel perks, including special room rates and F&B discounts.

Part of a well-integrated mixed-use master plan currently in development with WATG London, the new 25hours Hotel is located in the Heart of Al Khobar, adjacent to most landmarks in the city. Through synergies across the residential, commercial, hospitality and retail components, the development will have a distinctive sense of place, with a sense of community proliferating the sidewalks. Bustling with busy students and young entrepreneurs enjoying the Khobar cityscape, residents and visitors alike can enjoy shops and public areas within walking distance of the hotel. Located in the Arabian Gulf, Khobar is one of the triplet cities of the Dammam Metropolitan Area; the city connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain through a 25-kilometre-long bridge across the sea, making it a high-footfall city with developed infrastructure. 25hours’ strategic location within Khobar will provide high connectivity and accessibility to major city areas near Khobar Corniche and the waterfront.

Louis Abboud, Chief Development Officer & Deputy Head of IMEAT at Ennismore, said, “We are proud to announce the 25hours Hotel Heart of Khobar with our partners, Tilal Real Estate Company. 25hours launched in the Middle East in 2021 and has since redefined and reinvented hospitality in the region. Innovative and full of character, we are thrilled to be entrusted with setting the tone in this new and authentic development. Alongside 25hours, we are excited to introduce Working From_ to the local market for a growing generation of entrepreneurs, start-ups and those looking for a new approach to working. With both brands, we look forward to welcoming international guests and locals to experience the best of Ennismore.”

Abdulrahman AlBassam, CEO of Tilal Real Estate Company, said, “The signing of this partnership marks a strategic step to enhance the hospitality sector and provide unique experiences for guests. This collaboration unites major industry players: Tamimi Group as a Strategic Investor, Ennismore as a lifestyle hospitality company, and Tilal as an urban developer. Together, we aim to infuse innovative elements into our projects to deliver exceptional and distinctive lodging experiences. These initiatives reflect the innovative spirit and cultural essence of the Heart of Khobar community, meticulously developed by Tilal. We founded as the largest real estate alliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, playing a significant role in creating a unique identity for the Heart of Khobar by offering real value to investors and residents with a commitment to its motto of inspiring communities and comfortable living”. And added, “that Heart of Khobar is among the first of its kind in the Kingdom—a cohesive, integrated community supporting the concept of live, play, and work in one place. Constructed on the principle of humanising cities and enhancing walkability, it aligns with Vision 2030 to position the Eastern Region among the most desirable Saudi cities to live in globally. The signing of this agreement is a positive step toward enhancing cooperation among leading companies and achieving joint success in the investment and hospitality sectors”.

Founded in Hamburg in 2006, 25hours Hotels today operates 15 hotels in German-speaking countries as well as Florence, Paris, Dubai and Copenhagen, with a strong pipeline including upcoming openings in Sydney, Jakarta, Trieste and Porto. 25hours is a smart, culturally resonant hotel idea characterised by provocative urban locations, irreverent yet functional aesthetics, and the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and personality and curates each hotel with different designers and unique styles.

Working From_ was founded in 2019 by Ennismore’s founder and co-CEO, Sharan Pasricha, with the aim of offering a place with all the best bits of The Hoxton’s lobbies with a few more work-friendly elements and office features for a relaxed workspace that feels like home. Working From_ has four operating spaces, including within The Hoxton in Chicago, London, Brussels and within 25hours in Dubai.

In addition to 25hours Hotel Heart of Khobar, Ennismore has a growing pipeline of hotels and branded residences across Saudi Arabia, including 25hours Hotel and Morgans Originals in the Trojena mountains; Mondrian Hotel and Residences as part of the mixed-use Al Malga Urban Village in Riyadh; an SLS Hotel and Residence in the Golden Triangle project in Jeddah; SLS Hotel and Residence in The Red Sea; and SO/ Hotel and Residences in the Jeddah Tahlia project.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 15 brands and two independent F&B groups with 170+ open hotels and 120+ in the pipeline, as well as over 500 restaurants and bars. Ennismore operates hotels in over 35 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform; AIME Studios, Interior & Graphic Design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of June 2024.

ABOUT TILAL

Established in 2020 to meet the growing demand for housing in the region. We are the biggest real estate alliance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with our on-ground multi-disciplinary experienced partners. From construction to operation, we have the know-how, the manpower and the resources. Tilal and its Alliance, comprising of more than 114 specialized companies, 40,000 talented personnel and 180 years of compounding experience to deliver our concept-to-operate turnkey solution to the mixed use projects. Tilal biggest value is creating a success story for a world-class, large-scale, and profitable Saudi developer by leading the development of the most liveable (desired) communities in Saudi Arabia. tilalre.com