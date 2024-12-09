Muscat: As the peak travel season approaches, BankDhofar, one of the leading financial institution in the Sultanate of Oman, is introducing exclusive offers with the Ladies Credit Card, designed to elevate the travel experience of women. This innovative card offers a range of privileges and benefits, making every journey a memorable one. The card not only offers the standard benefits of a Visa card but also includes a number of exclusive benefits tailored to meet the needs of the Bank’s women customers.

Visa Ladies Credit cardholders can enjoy exclusive rewards. The Rewards points program offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse rewards, and redeem their points through BankDhofar’s mobile app or website. With a variety of redemption options and an ever-expanding catalog of premium products and experiences, customers enjoy endless opportunities to indulge, explore, and save. These points can then be redeemed, allowing customers to choose from more than 900 airlines and destinations worldwide.

Ladies customers can earn up to 0.75% value back on all purchases made outside Oman. The card offers the extensive benefits of the Visa Ladies Credit Card, including unlimited access to airport lounges in Muscat and Salalah, comprehensive travel and purchase protection and global acceptance at millions of locations worldwide. Ladies Credit cardholders can book transportation from RentalCars or SIXT Rental and get up to 10% discount. The Bicester Collection offers Visa cardholders to enjoy a 10% off fashion and lifestyle brands, world-famous restaurants and more.

BankDhofar credit cards are perfect for any trip. With special offers on dining and shopping, the credit cards make any trip easy yet luxurious.

To embark on your next adventure with confidence, apply for the BankDhofar Ladies Credit Card today. Visit your nearest BankDhofar branch for more information. BankDhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of number of branches as its national wide network currently consists of 129 branches including Dhofar Islamic. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic.