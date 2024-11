The project is estimated to cut carbon emissions by 1,481,100 tons, supporting decarbonization in an energy-intensive industry

ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Al Jouf Cement Company (AJCC) to develop a 22 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant AJCC’s cement facility located to the south of Turaif Governorate, which is in the Northern Borders Province region of Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony took place today at the Turaif cement plant, attended by His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Sultan Al Saud, Prince of the Northern Border. This strategic project is key to advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s renewable energy goals, supporting emission reductions, and promoting sustainable energy adoption in the industrial sector.

With ENGIE’s expertise in solar PV solutions, the plant will operate as a fully integrated system tailored to meet Al Jouf Cement’s unique energy needs. Spanning over 420,000 square meters, the solar PV installation will provide efficient, on-site power generation designed to decarbonize Al Jouf Cement’s operations, lowering its carbon footprint over the project’s 25-year lifespan. This project supports Al Jouf Cement’s commitment to sustainability and contributes to Saudi Arabia’s broader environmental objectives.

ENGIE’s turnkey approach to solar PV includes developing, designing, building, owning, and operating the solar system, with installations on rooftops or nearby land to maximize efficiency and sustainability. Through the PPA, Al Jouf Cement will purchase the entire electricity output at a fixed rate, ensuring predictable energy costs and independence from conventional sources.

ENGIE’s Pierre Cheyron, Managing Director of Energy Solutions AMEA remarked, “In alignment with the Kingdom’s vision for the future, we are honored to partner with Al Jouf Cement in decarbonizing their operations. This project underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable and resilient energy solutions in the GCC.”

Abdulkarim M Al Nuhayer, CEO , Al Jouf comments, "At Al Jouf Cement, we are proud to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices within the Kingdom's industrial sector. Our partnership with ENGIE represents a significant step toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by reducing carbon emissions and embracing renewable energy. By integrating this 22 MWp solar plant into our operations, we are not only enhancing our energy resilience but also reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship for a better future for Saudi Arabia."

With ENGIE managing all aspects of the project’s design, performance, and maintenance, Al Jouf Cement can focus on its core operations while benefiting from the reliability and efficiency of ENGIE’s solar PV technology. This partnership reflects ENGIE’s dedication to transforming the region’s energy landscape and advancing industrial sustainability through innovative renewable solutions.

About ENGIE Saudi Arabia

ENGIE has been present in KSA for 20 years. ENGIE develops its activities in partnership with Saudi actors on energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling decentralized on site energy production via on-site utilities and PV/Battery storage solutions. We have 2000 employees. ENGIE generates 7.6GW of power generation equivalent to 8% of Saudi Arabia’s installed capacity, and 1.820M m3 of desalinated water, equivalent to more than 15% of market production.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 97,000 employees worldwide, clients, partners and stakeholders, the Group strives every day to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose statement, ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its clients. Turnover in 2023: €82.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGIE) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).