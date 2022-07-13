Global integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has secured a number of OPEX and CAPEX contracts in core and new markets totalling (USD)$128 million across its Africa, Middle East and Caspian locations.

This success follows a programme of strategic growth activities including a new equipment investment of approx. (USD) $10 million, signing a number of in-country joint ventures and partnerships, and a major recruitment drive expanding the EnerMech team of local hires across these geographies by a projected 63%, in the next 12 months.

In total, a broad spectrum of 11 core competency projects have been awarded by eight key clients to the business in Angola, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE in the last nine months.

Having expanded its crane capabilities in Kazakhstan with a full team of local experts, the division has secured its first crane maintenance contract. The (USD) $6.7 million award will see the team delivering onshore and offshore crane maintenance, repair, inspection and certification services.

The other projects include valve maintenance services provided to a national oil company in the Middle East, crane maintenance and process, pipeline and umbilicals work for a major operator in Turkey and a turnaround and maintenance scope for a national LNG company in Angola.

EnerMech’s regional director for Africa, Middle East and Caspian, Paul Cockerill, said: “EnerMech’s long-standing global presence has allowed us to build a strong reputation across each region and we are beginning to see really strong results. We are known for our excellence in project delivery and this announcement pays testament to this.

“We have made a significant investment in our facilities and equipment such as our operating base Abu Dhabi, UAE and Doha, Qatar and formed a number of new local partnerships to deliver a top-class service for our customers. We have also further developed our capabilities through significant local recruitment, and we are particularly proud to say that our Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan facilities are now staffed entirely with homegrown talent.

“We have plans afoot to secure additional work and diversify our product offering further and expect we will require another 280 employees in the coming months. Our ambitions are high, and I am confident that we can continue to expand EnerMech across Africa, the Middle East and Caspian regions.”

EnerMech has been established in the Middle East since 2009, in Africa for over a decade and the Caspian for more than 13 years.