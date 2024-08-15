ABU DHABI: The prosperity of the UAE and other Gulf States challenges the stereotype of the Middle East as a conflict zone, according to Geoffrey Miller, a New Zealand research scholar, analyst, and writer.

“When you visit the UAE, you witness prosperity, success, and stability — a stark contrast to the misconception that the Middle East is synonymous with war and conflict. It demonstrates that the region holds both opportunities and challenges, emphasising its diversity," he tells the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Unique place in region

The Middle East and the Gulf are just full of differences, and every country is different in the region, Miller says in an interview during the recently held Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi.

A geopolitical analyst, Miller regularly writes on international affairs, focusing on New Zealand foreign policy and the Middle East, for the Democracy Project of the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. He is currently working on a PhD at the University of Otago on New Zealand’s relations with the Gulf states.

The UAE differs significantly from its regional counterparts, Miller stresses. Recognizing these distinctions is crucial in international relations, especially for New Zealanders visiting the region, he suggests.

Many New Zealanders have been visiting the UAE and the region since the Emirates airlines started direct flights to Dubai almost two decades ago, and it is a challenge for them to understand this difference, he explains.

Constant transformation

Sharing his own his experiences from frequent visits to the UAE and the region since 2011, the analyst points out the constant transformation in the Gulf with rapid development. He feels a year in the Gulf like a century elsewhere. “The continuous change makes this region incredibly fascinating," he exclaims.

Describing the UAE as a country of contrasts, Miller highlights the coexistence of ultramodern skyscrapers and centuries-old traditions. Although a young country, he stresses, the UAE preserves its heritage while transforming into one of the most modern nations on Earth.

Arabic as a bridge to understanding

The researcher, a self-taught Arabic speaker, praises the UAE for its commitment to its native language.

The UAE is preserving the Arabic language and heritage, he says, noting the use of Arabic in daily life, schools, and universities.

He commends the UAE’s successful efforts in resisting the pressure to adopt English wholesale. Arabic remains an integral part of daily life here, which asserts the importance of cultural roots, Miller points out.

In New Zealand, where Arabic is not currently taught in universities, the writer sees an opportunity to bridge the gap and enhance understanding of the Middle East.

"Learning Arabic is the first step towards understanding the language and culture of the Middle East, particularly the Gulf countries. Without language comprehension, true understanding of a region's culture and people is impossible," he concludes.

Global Media Congress

Miller was a speaker at the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) themed ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry, took place in November.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the three-day international event was organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with WAM at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The latest GMC saw a phenomenal increase in attendance, with 23924 visitors, compared to 13556 the previous year, showing a 76.48 percent increase. The number of participating countries also increased, with 172 countries, among them 31 new countries participating for the first time. Covering 32,000 square metres, the Congress’s footprint grew 78 percent from last year, attracting 160 overall speakers from 18 different countries.



