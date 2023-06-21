emt Distribution- a leading cybersecurity solutions distributor – is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated services wing. Leveraging the latest advancements in technology, emt aims to revolutionize the way in which organizations defend themselves against cyberthreats and safeguard their digital assets.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, cyber threats have become more sophisticated and prevalent. Traditional security measures are often insufficient to handle the dynamic nature of these threats. Emt Distribution recognized the need for advanced cybersecurity solutions that can adapt and defend against emerging risks and is committed to providing organizations with state-of-the-art tools and services to mitigate cyber risks effectively.

Key services include:

Phishing solutions

Penetration testing

Application code review

Managed vulnerability management

Managed Threat Monitoring

Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

Configuration Review

Mobile Application Scanning

“We are thrilled to launch our cybersecurity services distribution and empower organizations with cutting-edge tools to combat their ever-evolving cyber threats. We aim to protect the digital assets of businesses and individuals, ensuring a safer and more secure online environment, we are also expanding our vendor solutions integrations services with other technology vendors like F5, Fortinet, forcepoint, Palo-Alto, McAfee and more. . “Says M Mobasseri, CEO – emt Distribution.

For more details on emt Distribution solutions and services, email us at services@emtmeta.com

About emt Distribution:

Emt Distribution is a leading technology distribution & professional services company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is specialized in providing leading IT Security, communications and virtualization solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. EMT Offers a wide range of products and solutions from various renowned technology vendors. We focus on cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection, network security, data protection and threat intelligence.

