Emt Distribution, a leading value-added technology distribution company, and Tributech, a the leading provider of cloud and on-premise based data orchestration and security solutions., are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to the META ( Middle East, Turkey and Africa) region.

This collaboration brings together emt Distribution’s extensive experience in distributing and servicing world–class–class technology products and d Tributech’s expertise in developing an advanced level of data security to any connected product, device or service without losing data interoperability, and detecting data Tampering and Hijacking solutions.



This partnership is poised to address the evolving needs of businesses across various industries, providing them with tailored technology solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

“We are excited about the partnership with Tributech, “ said Mo Mobasseri, CEO at emt Distribution Meta. This collaboration allows us to combine our distribution capabilities with Tributech’s technological prowess, enabling us to offer our clients top-notch solutions that meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital landscape in the META regions.

“Excited to announce our partnership with EMT in the region. As a leading data tampering detection provider, we’re committed to protecting our customers’ data integrity. Looking forward to contributing to a safer digital landscape and driving growth and innovation together.” Said Cecilia Zuvic, VP – Sales and Alliances, Tributech Solutions.

The partnership will focus on areas such as how organizations can manage their cyber risk by detecting data tampering and hijacking. Clients can expect a seamless integration of emt’s network and Tributech’s technological innovation ensuring they stay at the forefront of digital transformation.

About Tributech:

Tributech is the leading provider of cloud and on-premise-based data orchestration and notarization technology. Tributech’s tools empower organizations, from mid-size businesses to the Fortune 500, to secure their data against tampering and hijacking without compromising productivity. By adding a blockchain-based security layer to your systems, Tributech makes enterprise-level data security and interoperability accessible to everyone. The technology works as a data processor/layer that can be incorporated into edge & embedded devices, heterogeneous infrastructures, data platforms, and data services, so your data can be trusted at any point of its lifecycle. Headquartered in Austria, Tributech operates globally through a network of partners.

About emt Distribution:

Emt Distribution is a leading global technology distribution company, dedicated to providing a diverse range of high quality technology solutions to businesses world wide. Specializing in cybersecurity solutions and a wide range of innovative technologies and an experienced team, EMT Distribution provides top-notch cybersecurity solutions and services to its clients, helping them stay secure in the ever-changing digital landscape.

