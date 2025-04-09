Dubai, UAE – emt, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East’s premier cybersecurity exhibition and conference. This year, emt will spotlight its esteemed technology partners Heimdal, Progress, Resecurity, SecureG and many more services and technologies— innovators at the forefront of cyber defense and digital transformation.

As cyber threats evolve in scale and complexity, emt continues to deliver value-driven, enterprise-grade solutions across the region. At GISEC 2025, the team will engage with industry professionals, CISOs, decision-makers, and government leaders to explore resilient and scalable security strategies.

We are thrilled to return to GISEC as a Gold Sponsor,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt. “Our mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and services. At this year’s event, we’re proud to showcase our latest innovations, each designed to deliver powerful protection for today’s digital infrastructures.

Featured Technologies:

Unified network monitoring for on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments with real-time visibility into devices, traffic, and applications.

Advanced network traffic analysis and anomaly detection using flow data and behavioural analytics to detect threats and performance issues.

High-performance load balancing, SSL offloading, and application delivery optimization for resilient and scalable service delivery.

Threat Intelligence Platform – Delivers actionable threat data including dark web monitoring, APT tracking, and cybercrime intelligence.

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) – Detects data leaks, compromised credentials, and brand impersonation threats across surface, deep, and dark web.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) – Advanced EDR with threat hunting, fileless malware detection, and automatic incident response.

Patch and Asset Management – Automated patching of OS and 3rd-party software with full visibility into software assets and vulnerabilities.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) – Zero-trust-driven privilege control for endpoints, with on-demand elevation and activity logging.

Cybersecurity KIOSK, CDR and Multi-AV Engines platform.

Visitors to the emt booth can expect live demos, expert sessions, and an opportunity to explore next-gen cybersecurity tools in action.

Visit emt at GISEC 2025

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dates: May 6 – 8, 2025

Booth Number: B145, Hall 6

About emt:

emt is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, specializing in innovative tools and services that help organizations safeguard their digital assets. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge security technologies, emt offers customized solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern cyber threats.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with EMT or its partners, please contact:

Reshma Y

r.y@emtmeta.com