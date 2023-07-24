The Dell Extended Technologies Complete (ETC) program delivers comprehensive, industry-leading, best-of-breed partner solutions that complement Dell Technologies servers, storage, and networking. Progress Software is one of the vendors in the program, having the “Strategic” highest level of partnership with Dell. The two vendors partner to deliver a robust joint offering for organizations seeking cost-effective yet highly functional load balancing solutions. The Progress® Kemp® LoadMaster® product offers the scalability, feature depth and security required to enable resilient delivery of a wide range of application workloads for organizations of all sizes and capabilities. Progress® Kemp® LoadMaster® simplifies Dell Elastic Cloud (ECS) Storage application delivery with easy management via web UI, API and Progress® Kemp® 360 Central® with a compelling TCO and outstanding customer support.

The benefits for Dell customers of using Progress Loadmaster are:

Multinetwork Access

ECS Optimized QoS (Quality of Service)

Secure using TLS 1.3

Concurrent IPv6 and IPv4

SSL Offload

Route based on DNS query source

Seamless VDC failover

Purpose built ECS S3 traffic steering

ECS S3 Health Checking

Hybrid path and host addressing

-Ends-

About EMT Distribution:

Emt Distribution is a leading technology distribution company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It specialized in providing leading IT Security, communications and virtualization solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. EMT Offers a wide range of products and solutions from various renowned technology vendors. We focus on cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection, network security, data protection and threat intelligence.

About Progress :

Progress is a global software company that provides a range of products and solutions for application development, integration and deployment. Progress is the experienced, trusted provider of products designed with you, our customers, in mind. With Progress, you can build what you need, deploy where and how you want, empower your customers, then manage it all safely and securely. That way, you achieve growth even faster.

Media Contact:

Reshma Yesodharan