Total facilities management services provider Emrill has further expanded its in-house offering, introducing rope access cleaning to its wide range of services.

In 2020, Emrill launched an in-house high-level cleaning service in response to increased demand as a result of the UAE's high number of skyscrapers and vertical communities. As part of this latest offering, Emrill will add Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA)-certified rope access cleaning to its existing façade cleaning services, which utilise scaffolding and building maintenance units to access buildings' external windows and façades.

Emrill's operations director, Gopalakrishnan, said: "Following the successful launch of Emrill's in-house high-level cleaning service, we have continued to work collaboratively with clients to identify their needs, so we can offer services that exactly match them. The high-rise buildings in the UAE are among the tallest and most unique in the world. Traditional building maintenance units and scaffolding are unable to grant access to many parts of their façades, so introducing rope access cleaning was an obvious choice as we strive to offer end-to-end facilities management services to Emrill's clients."

Rope access cleaning has become the preferred method of façade cleaning, providing a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to the use of cradles and lifts. To ensure the safety of its employees and building residents and visitors, all of Emrill's rope access cleaners are IRATA-certified and have completed safety training for working at heights. Emrill is certified by IRATA and all of Emrill's rope access cleaning standard operation procedures, processes and specialised equipment are IRATA-approved.

Gopalakrishnan added: “Our rope access systems can be assembled quickly. We can complete façade cleaning in less time, meaning disruption is minimal, and the results are to the same world-class standard we deliver across our entire service range."

In recent years, Emrill has launched several new services and business units to provide its customers with a single point of delivery for all service activities. This has decreased the requirement for Emrill to use subcontractors for specialised services, enabling the facilities management provider increased control over standards, cost and quality.

Following the launch of the new service, Emrill is providing rope access cleaning across a number of residential communities, commercial buildings and malls in which the organisation provides facilities management services, including Dubai Hills, Dubai Festival City, The Gardens and Arada.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission to be the region's preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named as the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership in 2022 and launching eleven CPD-certified courses.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for ten consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

