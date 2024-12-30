Emrill Energy has announced a transformative partnership with Green Leaf Airconditioning Services to drive sustainability and cost-efficiency for Dubai and Sharjah's property owners. The collaboration reduces the carbon footprint of buildings and lowers service fees for homeowners, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible and economically viable solutions.

Emrill Energy, in partnership with Green Leaf, has successfully deployed the state-of-the-art Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution across seven residential and commercial sites in Dubai and Sharjah, with five more projects in the commissioning and handover stage, achieving significant results. To date, this initiative has delivered energy savings in excess of 600,000 kWh, equating to a reduction of 287 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Additionally, property owners have collectively saved Dh 500,000 in maintenance and repair costs.

The solution combines customised on-site electromechanical upgrades with remote monitoring of over 200 operating parameters in real time. This data is analysed through their proprietary AI engine and Expert System to predict and address operational abnormalities before they escalate. Customers have reported visible energy savings and operational improvements immediately following implementation, demonstrating the solution's rapid and measurable impact. The system also features an energy dashboard, providing customers with real-time visibility into the operational data and energy savings of their HVAC systems.

Shariq Ahmad, associate director at Emrill Energy, said: "Through Emrill Energy's collaboration with Green Leaf, we've proven sustainability doesn't have to come at a premium. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and predictive maintenance strategies, we've not only reduced carbon emissions but also achieved direct cost savings for property owners. This partnership reflects Emrill Energy's commitment to delivering energy-efficient solutions that align with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future."

Pramod Parasramka, partner at Green Leaf Airconditioning Services, commented: "Our proprietary Cooling-as-a-Service model is designed to transform the way cooling systems operate, ensuring efficiency and sustainability without compromising comfort or increasing cost. We are proud to partner with Emrill Energy to deliver measurable environmental and economic benefits to Dubai's property owners and their communities. We now look forward to extending this offering to commercial properties and leasehold properties in this coming year."

Over the last decade, Green Leaf has focused almost exclusively on enhancing the energy efficiency of chiller plants. This technically ambitious development effort has complemented the more conventional Demand Side Management programmes for energy savings in buildings. With more than six million data points of analysis, and monitoring the energy performance of 45 successful installations over five years, Green Leaf's solution established its credentials before launching this CaaS offering with Emrill Energy.

Since its establishment, Emrill Energy has achieved significant milestones in sustainability and operational efficiency. In 2023, the company collaborated with regulatory authorities to align with newly implemented energy efficiency policies, providing insights and reporting strategies that support the UAE's commitment to sustainable development. The organisation also conducted an energy efficiency workshop to educate owners' associations, property managers, and stakeholders on best practices for optimising building operations. The workshop emphasised the role of data-driven strategies and proactive maintenance in achieving long-term energy savings.

Through its commitment to sustainability, technological innovation, and continuous improvement, Emrill Energy continues to set industry standards, delivering substantial energy savings and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for the UAE.

About Emrill Energy

Emrill Energy is a division of Emrill Services LLC, a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE. Emrill Energy provides total energy management and energy efficiency solutions utilising innovative technology and methodologies to clients across a diverse range of sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and industrial.

Through the provision of energy solutions to enhance asset efficiencies, Emrill Energy is an expert in energy management services, renewable energy, capital financing, comprehensive energy audits, tailored solution proposals, retrofit executions, continuous commissioning and improvement of energy-saving methods through remote monitoring, and project installation, operation and maintenance. Each client's specific requirements and objectives are met with Emrill Energy's bespoke solutions to maximise energy efficiency without compromising functionality.

Emrill Energy offers high-quality service delivery through its energy management and energy efficiency solutions and provides continuous support to clients through its Command and Control Centre. The state-of-the-art facility monitors building performance and asset integrity, enables predictive maintenance, and offers rapid response to any potential issues which may arise and affect efficiency in energy consumption control, maintenance or operations.

Emrill Energy excels in delivering substantial energy savings to clients by enhancing building performance through energy services and maintenance integration.

