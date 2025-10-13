Emrill, a leading UAE-based total facilities management provider, has been awarded a three-year contract to deliver mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, as well as housekeeping services, at The Royal Stables, a prestigious equestrian facility located in Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi.

The Royal Stables is a premier lifestyle destination combining equestrian heritage with wellness and nature-based experiences. Established in 1969 by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the estate reflects the UAE’s rich heritage and ongoing commitment to community wellbeing and environmental sustainability. Spanning 32 hectares of forest and botanical gardens, The Royal Stables offers a range of modern equestrian, lifestyle and wellness facilities for families, outdoor enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

As part of the contract, Emrill will deploy a team of trained and experienced facilities management professionals, ensuring seamless delivery of essential services across the expansive estate. Leveraging its robust systems, operational expertise and technology-enabled service delivery, Emrill will ensure smooth day-to-day operations while upholding the highest standards of hygiene, care and sustainability.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, commented on the contract award: “We are honoured to be selected as the facilities management partner for The Royal Stables. This unique project reinforces Emrill’s reputation for delivering exceptional service in specialised environments. Our dedicated team is committed to supporting the on-site comfort, safety and wellbeing of all residents, both human and equine.”

Laura Richardson, General Manager at The Royal Stables, added: "The Royal Stables is a unique destination where equestrian tradition meets wellness, nature and community. As we redevelop the estate to include world-class facilities such as a luxury Members’ Club, spa, boutique hotel and indoor arena, maintaining the highest standards across every aspect of the property is a key priority. Emrill’s experience and commitment to excellence make them a trusted partner in supporting our vision to create a peaceful, welcoming and exceptional environment for all who visit."

The contract strengthens Emrill’s footprint in the capital and reinforces its reputation for delivering excellence across diverse sectors, from high-end residential communities and commercial developments to culturally significant assets.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: kimberley@ih-c.com

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 43 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com

About The Royal Stables

Established in 1969 by His Highness the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, The Royal Stables is a sanctuary of peace and tranquillity in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The property boasts verdant riding trails, abundant stabling and paddocks, along with a Pony Club, yoga studio and café. Currently undergoing a major refurbishment, once complete The Royal Stables’ 32-hectare estate will feature a luxury Members’ Club and boutique hotel with farm-to-table dining concepts, spa & wellness facilities, multiple event spaces and world-class equestrian facilities, including an all-new indoor arena to host international competitions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.theroyalstables.ae/en/

Press Information and Contacts

Hannah McCabe

Founder, Dark Horse Communications

hannah@wearedarkhorse.co