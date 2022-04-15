Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading PR & Communications agency, which oversees a large portfolio of F&B, hospitality, lifestyle, luxury, and tech clientele, has been appointed by Mavala to handle the brand’s Public Relations in the UAE.

Mavala Swiss Skin Solution, is an award-winning skincare brand with an innovative search for excellence, actively contributing to the ‘clean beauty’ industry. Born from a controlled fusion between Swiss nature and the science behind cosmetology, the 100% Swiss skincare products are carefully infused with Alpine botanic treasures and advanced active ingredients to target both demanding, and delicate skincare needs. Since 1959, clean beauty has been a forte for Mavala, evident by the brand’s safe and hygienic formulas, and its “ingredient-transparent” packaging.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are happy to be representing a brand that produces such honest and reliable products, and we are excited to be a part of Mavala's future journey and success!"

