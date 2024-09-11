Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has successfully achieved the objectives of its summer campaign, ‘Set and Save at 24°C’. The annual campaign was launched with the aim of optimising district cooling consumption and reducing customer bills.

Expressing his gratitude to customers for their interaction and cooperation with the company to achieve the campaign’s goals, HE Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said; “Our customers’ awareness and understanding of the importance of reducing energy consumption has been instrumental in the campaign's success. Both Empower and its customers are committed to preserving energy and promoting sustainable practices, as the benefits of such practices are truly vast and far-reaching, positively impacting us all and extending to future generations.”

The CEO also explained that rationalizing district cooling energy consumption, during summer season in particular, contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment. “Empower has successfully leveraged its customer awareness to reduce energy consumption, promote sustainable solutions, and achieve a green economy. This aligns with the 'Green Economy for Sustainable Development' initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative was launched with the aim of overcoming climate change impacts and ensuring a better future for the coming generations by reducing electricity and water consumption, and positioning Dubai as a global green economy hub and the world's lowest carbon city by 2050."

Empower explained that scorching summer heat often tempts consumers to excessively lower their air conditioning temperatures, leading to significant energy waste and inflated utility bills. Thankfully, customers’ growing awareness and interaction with Empower's recommendations and its summer campaign have noticeably reduced this waste and lowered their bills.

As part of the summer campaign, customers received valuable tips and advice to ensure the achievement of the desired goals. Empower also communicated to its more than 138,000 customers in residential and commercial buildings catered by Empower's district cooling services, in order to continue urging and encouraging them to rationalize consumption within the framework of the campaign. . Launched for the ninth year in a row, the summer campaign focused on raising awareness about the importance of setting air conditioner temperatures to 24°C, an optimal temperature for effective cooling that reduces energy bills, protects the environment, conserves natural resources, and lowers carbon emissions, ultimately contributing to a greener and more sustainable world."