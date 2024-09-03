11% increase in bill payments through electronic payment channels in 6 months.

21% increase in issuing No Objection Certificates that enhances business efficiency and productivity.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) announced a substantial increase in new customer registrations across all sectors in Dubai. The company witnessed a 41% growth in the number of new customers registered electronically from both public and private sectors during the past five years, from 2019 to 2023, reflecting a growing preference for Empower's district cooling services.

The company also noted that during the first half of this year, the number of bill payment transactions via the electronic payment channels provided by Empower and its strategic partners, including banks and financial institutions, reached 427,114 transactions, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

HE Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower stated that the significant growth in customer base and sustainable growth in business reflect the company's short and long-term plans, painting an accurate picture of its commitment to fulfilling its promises to shareholders. This commitment is evident in its seriousness and dedication to continuing the prosperity and growth of its operations and services, following a business model that primarily aims to achieve sustainable growth in its revenues and profits by providing services characterized by ease, quality, and competitiveness. These services positively influence its performance levels and align with national strategies and the continuous technological advancement witnessed by Dubai, aimed at facilitating the completion of various transactions to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness.

As part of its efforts to facilitate business operations and enhance efficiency and productivity, Empower has approved 19,675 applications for No Objection Certificates during the first half of this year, marking a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This was done to ease the process for consultants and contractors to obtain the company's approvals for submissions, reduce or avoid violations, damages, and fines, and save time and effort.

"The growth in Empower's operations reflects Dubai's thriving economy and increasing demand for our services. Our customer base expanded to more than 138,000 in the first half of the year", Bin Shafar concluded.