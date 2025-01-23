Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced its dedication to raising awareness about the importance of district cooling as a sustainable solution to environmental challenges. This commitment is reflected in a comprehensive professional plan to expand the adoption of environmentally friendly district cooling systems through a series of integrated workshops and seminars locally and internationally throughout 2025.

Empower emphasized that this scientific and practical approach has evolved over the years to become a cornerstone of its responsibilities toward advancing the district cooling industry. The company achieved remarkable milestones in 2024, including forming several agreements and partnerships with local and international organizations, hosting technical study tours for global delegations to its advanced plant rooms, and conducting workshops and seminars. These efforts significantly increased awareness of district cooling as an innovative and sustainable solution to combating climate change.

Among the notable initiatives was a meeting in May 2024 with a distinguished group of consultants to showcase Empower's cutting-edge technologies and discuss their implementation to enhance the quality of district cooling services. In July 2024, Empower hosted a technical tour in Dubai on district cooling, organized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for high-level delegates from the Governments of Tunisia, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the State Government of Punjab of Pakistan, with funding support from the Government of Italy. Furthermore, in December 2024, Empower co-hosted a virtual seminar with UNEP and its global initiative ‘Cool Coalition’, and Euro Heat under the theme, "The Cool Future: Exploring Sustainable District Cooling Solutions from the MENA region to Europe.

These initiatives highlighted the role of district cooling in addressing climate change challenges, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing the efficient use of natural resources. The discussions covered topics such as the role of sustainable cooling technologies in building environmentally friendly cities and sharing success stories of companies implementing innovative projects, particularly Empower's achievements as the world's largest district cooling services provider.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated: "We are proud to have achieved significant milestones in 2024 and recognize that community awareness about district cooling technologies plays a pivotal role in driving the shift toward more sustainable cooling solutions. Through these workshops and seminars, we aim to share our expertise and empower individuals and organizations to contribute to building a more sustainable future."

He also highlighted that these workshops and seminars garnered notable participation from specialists and stakeholders across various sectors, with discussions marked by engagement and diversity. This reflects Empower's commitment to its leading role in the district cooling industry. These efforts align with Empower's long-term strategy to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and energy efficiency, in line with the UAE Vision 2071.