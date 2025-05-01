Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, announced a strategic distribution agreement with PhishRod, a global leader in human risk management. This partnership will see AmiViz represent PhishRod’s full suite of products and services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

PhishRod, headquartered in the USA, is a global leader in human risk management and offers an integrated solution to address human risk by identifying vulnerable end-user behavior, automating security awareness & phishing incident response, and ensuring policy compliance to build cyber resilience.

With the increasing sophistication of phishing attacks and social engineering tactics, the need to bolster the human layer of cybersecurity has become more urgent than ever. The AmiViz–PhishRod partnership comes at a critical time when organizations across MENA are actively seeking robust cybersecurity awareness tools that go beyond traditional training programs.

Ilyas Mohammed, Amiviz's Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are excited to onboard PhishRod to our growing portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. Their platform addresses a major pain point for CISOs and security teams—how to transform employees from potential vulnerabilities into strong lines of defence. PhishRod’s focus on localised content, behaviour analytics, and compliance automation makes it a great fit for the regional market.”

PhishRod platform is multilingual, highly customisable, and designed to align with global and regional compliance standards, including NESA, SAMA, GDPR, and more. PhishRod’s analytics engine also enables security teams to identify vulnerable users, track progress, and tailor awareness content for maximum impact.

Syed Abid Ali, Co-Founder & CCO of PhishRod, said, “This strategic partnership with AmiViz marks a significant step forward in our growth journey. As a leading cybersecurity distributor in the Middle East and North Africa, AmiViz brings deep market understanding and an extensive reach. Together, we will amplify our mission to ‘Address the Human Risk’ and support organisations in building stronger cyber resilience"

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.