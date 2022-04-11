Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, revealed that the total length of its district cooling pipeline network across Dubai has exceeded more than 369 kms by the end of 2021, with a remarkable growth of more than 33.2% during the period between 2018-2021. The new total length of the district cooling network in Dubai is 446 times the length of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The network expansion in 2021 is attributed to the new projects added to Empower's portfolio, most notably the Marsa Al Arab, and the expansions of Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), Business Bay and the expansion of DIFC to provide company’s district cooling services to Wasl1 and others, Empower stated.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: "the expansion of our district cooling network is driven by the increasing demand for environmentally-friendly district cooling services on the one hand and on the other hand, it reflects Empower’s tireless efforts to develop an infrastructure that help achieving the goals of Dubai sustainable development plans".

Bin Shafar pointed out that the expansion is also attributed to the continuous and increasing urban development process in Dubai, stressing that "the network expansion operations are implemented using cutting-edge technologies that ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to our customers."

"Empower is always keen on developing its infrastructure and using the most advanced technologies to deliver the best district cooling services in line with the latest international standards," he added.

The CEO stressed that Empower has actively contributed to the implementation of the various government strategies that support the adoption of clean energy, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent, the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, and the Long-Term National Initiative to build a green economy in the UAE under the theme "Green Economy for Sustainable Development.

