Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, and its subsidiary ELIPS, a leader in innovative thermal solutions and manufacturer of insulated pipes, have successfully renewed their ISO certifications for 2024. The companies were re-certified for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) after the successful completion of various surveillance audits conducted by Bureau Veritas, across Empower head office and District cooling plants and at ELIPS manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali. This achievement reaffirms both companies' commitment to adopting the best practices, standards, and administrative systems in quality, environment, and occupational health and safety.

Empower has also upgraded to the ISO27001:2022 standard for its Information Security Management System, which is the latest International Standards for Information Security. This reflects Empower’s commitment towards protecting information of its stakeholders and complying with Governance requirements of the company, as it upholds the principles of confidentiality and integrity in obtaining information in line with the smart governance framework adopted by the Emirate of Dubai.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower and Chairman of ELIPS, stated that both companies are keen to provide quality services that meet customer aspirations, fulfill their needs, and ensure their satisfaction. He noted that the companies operate in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who emphasized the importance of adopting best government practices and achieving leadership at all levels, making government work in the UAE a global benchmark in line with the UAE Vision and Dubai Plan. These plans aim to achieve the highest levels of excellence, leadership, and innovative performance in meeting the needs of individuals and society.

He added, "Our success in renewing the ISO certifications confirms the sustainability of business operations and the continuous development of both companies. It is a testament to the strong performance indicators demonstrated by the companies during the audit of their integrated management systems." Both companies provide quality services that align with customer aspirations and meet their requirements to ensure their happiness.