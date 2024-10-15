As part of its continued commitment to women’s empowerment, Gulf Bank hosted its latest session of the 'Women of Wisdom' (WOW) series, attracting a significant turnout of female employees from various departments. The monthly discussion sessions provide an opportunity for women to network, share experiences, and discuss strategies for overcoming professional challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Human Resources, Salma Al-Hajjaj, stated, “This month’s session centered around mindfulness and resilience, two critical areas for professional growth. By enhancing these skills, we aim to support our female employees in navigating workplace challenges with greater confidence and clarity.”

Al-Hajjaj highlighted the practical nature of the session, which equipped participants with tools to manage stress, sharpen focus, and build self-confidence. She added, “Our goal is to empower women with the resources needed to excel in their careers, helping them to adapt to change and thrive in a dynamic corporate environment.”

The session featured mindfulness exercises aimed at reducing stress and improving concentration, along with discussions on the importance of resilience in both personal and professional contexts. Participants also explored the concept of adaptability, celebrating their strengths and learning how to leverage them for continued growth.

Al-Hajjaj highlighted Gulf Bank’s dedication to empowering women within the organization and beyond. "Empowering women is a key priority at Gulf Bank. This starts with recruitment, continues through advanced training and development, and extends to supporting their growth into leadership roles."

As a pioneer in gender equality, Gulf Bank was one of the first signatories of the United Nations’ Women’s Empowerment Principles in Kuwait and the first local bank to eliminate all forms of gender-based discrimination. This commitment is closely aligned with the Bank’s 2025 strategy and Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

Launched in 2017, the 'Women of Wisdom' (WOW) initiative has been instrumental in supporting women’s career development. Through its monthly gatherings, WOW provides a space for women to connect, share insights, and explore topics ranging from work-life balance to leadership growth.