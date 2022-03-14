NEW YORK: Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced a new growth equity investment led by Sixth Street Growth, with participation from the LionTree merchant bank at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Backed by Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), customer experience (“CX”) leader Emplifi provides brands with an end-to-end platform for social marketing, social commerce and social care. Emplifi brings together more than 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 top global brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonald’s. Emplifi gives organizations the tools they need to connect social media marketing, customer care, and social commerce to help address critical customer experience gaps, which have grown wider in the past two years.



Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan believes Sixth Street’s investment will help the company accelerate product innovation and growth through existing and new markets. “In Sixth Street, we have found a patient, long-term investor with a strong record in customer experience. Their partnership mindset will add great strategic value to Emplifi,” said Zablan.



“Emplifi is taking on an industry opportunity that is fueled by major shifts in consumer behaviors as customers turn to more social and digital means to connect, communicate and transact,” said Iveshu Bhatia, Managing Director at Audax.



“Together with Sixth Street, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Emplifi as it enters this exciting next stage of growth,” said Tripp Ateyeh, Vice President at Audax.



Bo Stanley, Partner and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth emphasized the confidence in Emplifi’s management team and its ability to accelerate growth in the customer experience sector. “Emplifi’s leadership understands the full breadth of the consumer experience including discovering new products, researching purchases, sharing their experiences, and requesting service and support,” said Stanley. “Emplifi’s comprehensive CX platform helps brands please consumers through every touchpoint along that customer journey.”



Audax remains the majority investor in the company. Mr. Stanley and Ben Johnston, Managing Director at Sixth Street Growth, will be joining the board of Emplifi as part of Sixth Street’s investment.



LionTree Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Emplifi. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton served as legal counsel to Sixth Street.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in 150 platforms and over 1,050 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a leading global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street Growth is the firm’s dedicated platform for making private investments in growth companies. The Sixth Street Growth team partners with companies and management teams to provide bespoke capital solutions to accelerate organic and inorganic growth. Sixth Street has invested over $5 billion in more than 40 companies in its growth investing strategy since inception. Select Sixth Street Growth investments include Airbnb, AvidXchange, Bloomreach, Datavant, Gainsight, MDLIVE, Spotify, and Sprinklr. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetgrowth.com or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.