Amman Jordan: UAE based “Livaat Verse”, in cooperation with Jordan based Group “UBitc - which owns, “Trixel / Ekhtelaf”, are launching the most advanced Virtual Production Studio in MENA region.

The studio will be the first of its kind to integrate the latest advanced cinematic cameras with digital livestreaming technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), Visual effects (VFX), and world’s most advanced real time 3D creation tool “Unreal Engine” in its latest version, which will bring amazing experiences to life, where photorealistic output can be created in real-time.

The launching of the studio will provide various services and products which simulates the reality with different virtual experiences, which will support Livaat Verse and other verses blending virtual and augmented reality technologies with the real world. This will represent great opportunities for various sectors and fields. In addition, it will have a significant impact on the development of this industry within our region.

UBitc Group through its subsidiaries, highly qualified professionals, latest technologies and the best competencies in the market will run an excellent studio operation, resulting in high-quality and competitive production on a global level.