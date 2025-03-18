Launched by the AI Office to enhance the readiness of talents

H.E. Omar Sultan AlOlama: “The UAE places empowering minds and talents at the core of its strategies and goals to develop the digital economy”.

H.E. Al-Falasi : “Strengthening partnerships in the education sector is essential to empowering the UAE youth with cutting-edge skills and essential tools to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements.”

Dr. Long: “This partnership signifies a strategic milestone in equipping Emirati students with digital skills that enhance their competitive edge in the global technology job market.”

Dubai, UAE: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American University in Dubai (AUD) to empower 5,000 Emirati students over the next five years with digital skills and essential tools, enhancing their readiness to join leading global technology companies. The initiative also aims to develop their capabilities to contribute to advancing innovation in future technologies and the UAE’s digital transformation.

The partnership aims to empower national talent through the 5,000 Digital Talents initiative, launched last year by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office in partnership with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy. The partnership serves as an extension of the UAE government's efforts to build a sustainable digital economy that prioritises knowledge, technological innovation, and academic excellence, while also enhancing the national human capital.

The agreement was held in the presence of H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and was signed by H.E. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the UAE places empowering minds and talents at the core of its strategies and goals to develop the digital economy under the guidance of its leadership. This commitment reflects the leadership's belief that its people are its most valuable asset and highlights its understanding that digital innovation, with artificial intelligence at its core, is key to shaping the future and driving sustainable growth.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the UAE continues to strengthen the supportive environment for talents by launching initiatives and strategies that contribute to the UAE’s global leadership and reinforce its position as a global hub for the digital economy.

H.E. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Falasi underlined how this strategic move is an integral part of the Council's dedication to developing local talent and equipping them to take the lead in the digital economy of the future. His Excellency also emphasised the significance of strengthening collaboration with the education sector, especially in digital fields, as a fundamental element in equipping Emirati youth with advanced capabilities and the necessary tools to stay current with the rapid advancements in technology. These efforts align with Dubai's ambitious vision of establishing itself as a global hub that fosters innovation and establishes a sustainable economic and developmental model based on knowledge and technology.

Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, said, "This MoU signifies a strategic step in empowering Emirati students with digital skills that enhance their competitive edge in the global technology job market. The American University in Dubai is committed to delivering comprehensive educational programs that are tailored to meet the demands of the digital economy. Likewise, we work with leading international technology businesses to integrate the newest technologies into our academic programs and provide students with practical training prospects. These initiatives aim to equip students with the essential skills needed to enhance their capabilities and make a lasting impact in the technological landscape."

The MoU seeks to develop a new generation of innovators to propel the nation's digital transformation by providing national talents with the necessary tools to improve their preparedness for leading prominent global technology companies. The agreement further establishes a framework for both parties to conduct informative workshops for students in their third and fourth years of technology-related disciplines, as well as intensive training programs to prepare them for the digital job market. In addition, it offers career coaching and guidance for students, assisting them in developing their digital professional profiles on social media platforms and increasing their chances of success in accordance with the expectations of the technology job market.

