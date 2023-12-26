Clinical team is committed to dismantling the societal stigma surrounding mental health by fostering awareness, providing education for prevention, building lasting resilience, and promoting holistic wellbeing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a milestone approach to advancing mental wellbeing in the United Arab Emirates, the specialized mental health clinic, Aman Lil Afia, has opened in Dubai. Founded by Emirati counselor, Hind Alrustamani, the clinic provides comprehensive and confidential behavioral and mental health care services, while actively working to reduce the societal stigma surrounding mental health, aligned with the objectives of the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people in the world live with a mental disorder.[i] Despite the widespread nature of mental health conditions, societal stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help, a trend that is slowly changing. As a homegrown mental health clinic, Aman Lil Afia seeks to support the mental health landscape in the UAE by offering a welcoming space for healing and growth.

Committed to providing comprehensive mental health care and medical center services to its clients, Aman Lil Afia brings together a dedicated team of experts, including psychologists, counselors, physiotherapists, and life coaches experienced in a wide spectrum of conditions and catering for the needs of diverse age groups – with specialist services for children, adolescents, adults and seniors.

Taking a holistic approach to care, the clinic offers medical specialties that include multidisciplinary treatment programs and special services covering a broad spectrum of mental health and wellbeing programs. These include counseling, psychology, and treatments by condition; supporting services such as general medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, applied behavioral analysis and nutrition; as well as rehabilitation services encompassing physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychomotor therapy. Additional special services at Aman Lil Afia Clinic include telemedicine, home care, psychoeducational assessments, support groups, family and couple therapy, as well as workplace, school and youth mental wellness specialties.

Dr Hind Alrustamani, Counselor, Founder and CEO of Aman Lil Afia Clinic, said: “Aman Lil Afia Clinic is born from a vision to bridge the gap in mental health care in the UAE. It is more than a space for healing — it is a commitment to addressing societal stigma, promoting education, and fostering holistic wellbeing. As an Emirati, I recognize the need for a collaborative approach and response to the Government’s clearly defined agenda of creating a well-informed society that values mental wellness as an integral component of overall wellbeing. The clinic is the realization of that vision, where our services are tailored to the unique and confidential needs of individuals in the UAE.”

The clinic aims to support the UAE’s efforts to promote quality of life. Commenting on this, Dr Alrustamani added, “Our government has been consistent in advancing wellbeing in the UAE, to build a closely knit and aware community. As an example, the UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 inspires a holistic local approach to drive people's wellbeing. Local initiatives such as KHDA's Wellbeing Matters have also been introduced, to spotlight what wellbeing looks like in schools, and how it can be improved. In support of our government’s efforts, we strive to empower individuals to overcome personal challenges, with a commitment to cultural diversity, and an aim to break down societal barriers in mental health.”

Aman Lil Afia Clinic is open and operates 7 days a week from 8AM to 7PM and is located on the 7th floor of M Square Building, Al Mankhool, Dubai, UAE. Along with a qualified team of healthcare professionals, Aman Lil Afia strives to transform mental health care, providing personalized and culturally sensitive services to communities in the UAE. The clinic will champion its knowledge and skills to make a lasting positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of the clinic’s patients and the wider community, by advancing wellbeing in the UAE in parallel with the national agenda.

For booking, contact bookings@amanlilafiaclinic.ae

About Aman Lil Afia Clinic:

Aman Lil Afia Clinic is a specialized mental health clinic based in Dubai, UAE. We believe that true wellness encompasses both the mind and body, and we are dedicated to providing exceptional mental health care that empowers individuals to embrace life to the fullest. Our mission is clear: to deliver outstanding and confidential behavioral and mental health care services while actively working to reduce the societal stigma that often surrounds mental health.

For more information, please visit: www.amanlilafiaclinic.ae

For appointments, please contact bookings@amanlilafiaclinic.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nida Noor

nida.noor@talesandheads.com

[i] https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-disorders