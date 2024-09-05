Group contributes to 11% of Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing activity output

Strategic advancement will enable EMSTEEL to lead sustainable industrial transformation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials company, has rebranded as EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) as part of a broader strategy to accelerate its operational transformation and extend its global presence. The new brand identity and operating model were officially launched at an event in Abu Dhabi attended by high-ranking dignitaries and over 400 customers, partners and employees.

The new brand identity embodies the successful merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials, completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. This merger has established the UAE’s largest steel and building materials company, valued at AED 13 billion, with a strong strategic foundation and significant growth potential in both the UAE and international markets.

Under the EMSTEEL brand, the company will initially operate through two distinct divisions: Emirates Steel and Emirates Cement. The Emirates Cement portfolio includes Al Ain Cement Factory, Emirates Blocks Factories, ANABEEB, and Arkan Bags. These two divisions represent the core of EMSTEEL’s operations, with each focused on delivering high-quality products to meet the growing demands of the UAE and global construction and manufacturing industries. The structure of the EMSTEEL group is designed to enable the seamless addition of new divisions, supporting growth into new markets and product lines.

Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of EMSTEEL’s operational strategy. The Group is investing in cutting-edge technologies and practices, in addition to continuing to utilise clean energy in its operations, to bring advanced solutions to the market that prioritise safety, quality and efficiency while making low-carbon products the cornerstone of the business.

With shares of 11% in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing activity output and 60% in the UAE’s steel market, EMSTEEL will play a key role in delivering the UAE industrial strategy “Operation 300bn”, while also demonstrating an unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation in the industrial sector and winning five prestigious "UAE Industry 4.0 Digital Leader" titles from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said: “Today’s unveiling of our new brand identity marks a milestone in our evolution, as the Group forges ahead to support its customers and add value to its shareholders with a unified vision. Our EMSTEEL brand carries us forward into a future full of opportunities for expansion, business growth and digital transformation. It represents our commitment to creating products, services and solutions to build a better world, in addition to driving global sustainability efforts in our sector through promoting a low-carbon supply chain in collaboration with our partners.

He added: “The company is committed to reducing carbon emissions in alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, where the use of clean energy in our operations is at 80%. EMSTEEL is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions, enabling us to operate with 45% less carbon than our peers.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL builds on a heritage spanning over a quarter of a century. Today, the Group operates 16 state-of-the-art plants with a total annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement. The Group exports to over 70 markets worldwide, which account for 30% of its sales.

EMSTEEL has received numerous local and international accolades, and this year alone, it held two titles at the Make it in the Emirates Awards 2024, where it won the prestigious Best Sustainable Manufacturing and the ICV Excellence Awards. The Group was also recognised as the 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association for its pioneering efforts in decarbonising steel production. EMSTEEL's efforts were commended by the World Economic Forum for its outstanding efforts in decarbonising the iron and steel industry, placing it among the top five leading steel companies worldwide that have received this recognition.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fueling the nation’s most iconic projects. The Group is realising the UAE’s vision of a home-grown industrial base exporting innovation and exceptional products to the world. Partnering with the wider UAE ecosystem, EMSTEEL is proud to contribute to the country’s industrial strategy and economic diversification goals.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Manager of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emsteel.com

Ziad Baig

Account Manager

Email: zbaig@webershandwick.com