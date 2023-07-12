Abu Dhabi:– Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sultanate of Oman’s leading steel products manufacturer Al Jazeera Steel Product Company (AJSP) to establish a strategic framework for collaboration, further benefitting from joint product expertise and seizing new opportunities in the steel business ecosystem.

This MoU comes at a time when AJSP is establishing a medium-section rolling mill in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) along with plans to introduce a tube mill and heat-treated alloy round bars.

As part of the MoU, Emirates Steel Arkan has the opportunity to supply semis, including billets, blooms and beam blanks to AJSP’s upcoming factory in Abu Dhabi or existing factory in Sohar, Oman. The two parties will also research options for collaboration in-promotion and marketing of finished products involving light and medium sections from AJSP and heavy sections from ESA.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, Emirates Steel Arkan, said, “We are proud to collaborate with a trusted industry leader like Al Jazeera Steel, renowned for its unwavering commitment to manufacturing top-tier steel products. Through this MoU, we will bolster our market share, synergize our collective knowledge and expertise, capture new business opportunities and bid for upcoming projects. By harnessing the strength of our shared vision for decarbonising the steel industry, resources, and experience, we are ready to chart a course towards unparalleled growth and success in the dynamic steel business ecosystem.”

Sheikha Amal Bahwan, Chairperson, Al Jazeera Steel Product Co, said, “We are delighted to partner with Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, to further strengthen our proposition and ability to serve customers around the world with diverse steel products. By joining forces, we aim to leverage ESA’s unrivaled expertise and expansive market presence, complemented by Al Jazeera Steel’s established reputation for manufacturing excellence.”

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com

About Al Jazeera Steel Product Co (AJSP):

Al Jazeera Steel Products Co established in 1996, is a well-known steel producer listed in the Muscat Stock Exchange. The company operates a 600KT per annum Tubes and Merchant bar mills in Suhar, Oman. The company is also setting up a new medium section mill in Kezad, Abu Dhabi with state-of-the-art technology. This will also be the GCC’s first rolling mill capable of producing rails. The expansion will significantly enhance the company’s offering to the construction, oil & gas and infrastructure sectors in the region and beyond.

For more information, please visit our website: www.jazeerasteel.com