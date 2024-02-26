The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has signed an exclusive partnership with Visa to enhance its co-branded credit card portfolio across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Dubai – Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced an exclusive, multi-year strategic partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

The new partnership with Visa will strengthen collaboration between Emirates Skywards and co-brand issuer partners across the GCC; enable the loyalty programme to work more closely with its partners on personalization and data-driven decision making; improve digitization and innovation; and increase opportunities for more personalised rewards and products on co-brand card propositions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, and senior executives from both Emirates and Visa.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We’re excited to announce this landmark partnership with Visa – a strategic agreement which will unlock incremental value for our loyal members across the GCC and will tighten our collaboration with our banking partners in the region. This agreement is a major milestone for Emirates Skywards as it continues to lead the industry with innovative digital-first products and experiences.”

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa, added: "This multi-year exclusive deal with Emirates Skywards, one of the largest of its kind worldwide and the largest in scale in the region, is a testament to Visa's global leadership in travel co-brands and a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the payment experience for travelers worldwide. Here in the UAE, our Global Travel Intentions study revealed that 70% of outbound travelers consider digital payments integral to a secure and rewarding travel experience. This large-scale partnership is a step towards fulfilling that need and we are thrilled with this opportunity to work with Emirates in bringing new experiences to Visa cardholders in the UAE and GCC.’’

Strategic partnership between two global brands

This strategic partnership between two global brands will drive growth for both organisations; increase investments into the co-brand programme; and open new opportunities for Emirates Skywards to work closely with financial partners across the region. Members will benefit from personalised rewards and enhanced travel opportunities through the optimised use of data, technology, and resources.

Emirates Skywards and Visa co-branded cardholders can look forward to an improved customer journey and exclusive offers including accelerating Miles earning opportunities; customized promotions; and other experiences tailored to member preferences.

One of the world’s most valued loyalty programmes

With more than 30 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards is one of the most valued and recognised loyalty programmes in the world. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each tier earning exclusive privileges, including: instant flight upgrades, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection, excess baggage allowance, Cash+Miles options for ancillary products, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet on-board.

A pioneer in the industry – Emirates Skywards continues to be recognised for its innovative product offerings. Since its inception, the loyalty programme has won more than 50 awards and more recently, crowned as: “Best Earning and Redemption Ability” at the 2023 Frequent Traveler Awards; and World’s Leading Rewards Programme at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards – an accolade it has won for the last 10 out of 12 years. For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards​​​​​​​

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

