Dubai, UAE: Emirates Post issued a commemorative stamp set celebrating a defining moment in the UAE’s education journey - the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a formal subject within the national school curriculum. The issue reflects the UAE’s commitment to embedding future skills through a structured, institutional approach, strengthening students’ readiness to engage productively and responsibly with accelerating technological change.

The stamp release coincides with the rollout of the AI curriculum across government schools from kindergarten through Grade 12, starting in the 2025–2026 academic year. The programme is designed to equip students with foundational knowledge of AI principles and everyday applications, while developing critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities that support innovation and align with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda and human capital development priorities.

The collection features four stamps under a unified visual concept titled “Year of Community – Education through Artificial Intelligence.” Each stamp depicts classroom-based learning scenes with contemporary digital elements, ranging from learning through smart devices and robotics applications to future-oriented use cases, including advanced technologies such as drones in educational contexts.

Through this issue, Emirates Post continues to play its national role in documenting key milestones in the UAE’s development journey. By producing official releases that highlight major public policy advancements, it connects communities with their broader impact and reinforces awareness of national priorities.

The stamp collection is now available at all branches of the National Network for Logistics (NXN), as well as online through www.emiratespostshop.ae.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com